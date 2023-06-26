A series of meetings will take place across the Mountain State to elect members of the West Virginia First Foundation’s inaugural board of directors.
The Legislature formally recognized the West Virginia First Foundation with unanimous approval of Senate Bill 674, which Gov. Jim Justice signed into law March 22. The foundation will oversee the distribution of $1 billion worth of opioid lawsuit settlement funds across the state.
During a news conference on Monday, Attorney General Patrick Morrisey outlined the next steps in the distribution of settlement money to counties and cities who signed onto the West Virginia First Foundation’s memorandum of understanding.
The articles of incorporation for the foundation were filed May 18 with the Secretary of State’s Office. Shortly thereafter, the Attorney General’s Office mailed letters to the counties and cities, informing elected officials about the next steps.
“This is a major step toward healing the battered communities in this state caused by the opioid epidemic,” Morrisey said. “Our mission to heal the wounds of the past is on solid ground as the framework desperately needed to facilitate the management of the state’s and political subdivisions’ is starting to take shape.”
The initial board of directors must be elected by July 17, within 60 days of the chartering of the foundation. The board will have 11 members, five of whom will be appointed by the governor and subject to confirmation by the Senate.
To represent the interests of local governments, Morrisey said, the memorandum of understanding establishes six regions, with one board member being chosen from each region.
The president of the county commission of the most populous county in each region — based on 2020 census data — must convene a meeting of all local governments in the region to elect a board member.
Kanawha County, located in Region 5, will hold its meeting to elect a board member at 9 a.m. July 12 at the courthouse, according to officials in the County Commission office.
The Region 1 meeting will take place in Ohio County, but the date has not been set. Berkeley County will host the Region 2 meeting, which is set for 1 p.m. July 12.
The meeting for Region 3 will be in Wood County, but the date has not been specified. The Region 4 meeting will be at 10 a.m. July 13 at the Monongalia County Center.
The Region 6 meeting will take place at 1 p.m. July 5 at the Raleigh County Courthouse.
Morrisey said his office worked closely with counsel for West Virginia cities and counties to develop and adopt the memorandum, not only to provide a mechanism to distribute opioid settlement funds, but also to provide guidelines on how the funds may be used.
According to the memorandum, settlement funds must be used only to abate the opioid epidemic. All funds must be used in a manner consistent with the memorandum’s definition of an “approved purpose.”
Approved purposes include employing evidence-based treatment strategies for substance use disorders or addiction, substance use prevention strategies, law enforcement efforts to curtail drug distribution, supporting addiction recovery programs, or decreasing the oversupply of both lawful and illicit opioids, according to the memorandum.
As the central organization dedicated to addressing the opioid crisis throughout the state, the foundation will receive 72.5% of each settlement or judgment. Additionally, 24.5% of settlement and judgment dollars will be allocated to local governments and 3% will be held in escrow by the state, Morrisey said.
“This allocation maximizes the amount of money that will be available for an opioid abatement fund and will distribute money throughout the state. This distribution will allow the money to help people and fund projects most in need,” according to a news release from Morrisey’s office.
Morrisey said his office has hired the executive search firm DRiWaterstone Human Capital of Arlington, Virginia, to find an executive director for the West Virginia First Foundation.
“I am looking forward to working with them to identify the best possible candidate to serve as the first executive director of the West Virginia First Foundation,” Morrisey said in the release. “We are hopeful to have identified such a candidate in approximately 30 to 60 days.”
The executive director will run the day-to-day operations of the foundation.
“So many precious lives have been lost and shattered by the opioid epidemic,” Morrisey said. “Indeed this is the time to begin the healing, but by no means will we let our guard down.”