A series of meetings will take place across the Mountain State to elect members of the West Virginia First Foundation’s inaugural board of directors.

The Legislature formally recognized the West Virginia First Foundation with unanimous approval of Senate Bill 674, which Gov. Jim Justice signed into law March 22. The foundation will oversee the distribution of $1 billion worth of opioid lawsuit settlement funds across the state.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

