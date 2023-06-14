Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Sued

Gov. Jim Justice and his coal companies were sued in federal court Tuesday over a claim they caused over $8 million in damages by breaching an indemnity agreement.

 Governor’s Office video screenshot

A company that provides surety bonds has filed a federal lawsuit against Gov. Jim Justice and his coal companies seeking more than $8 million.

Federal Insurance Company sued Justice and four of his coal companies in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York Tuesday, alleging it lost $8.1 million because the governor and his companies violated an indemnity agreement.

