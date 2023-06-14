A company that provides surety bonds has filed a federal lawsuit against Gov. Jim Justice and his coal companies seeking more than $8 million.
Federal Insurance Company sued Justice and four of his coal companies in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York Tuesday, alleging it lost $8.1 million because the governor and his companies violated an indemnity agreement.
The Indiana-based plaintiff’s federal lawsuit is connected to another in which a Pennsylvania coal marketing company says Justice’s business empire has failed to abide by a seven-figure court judgment against it.
The coal marketing company, XCoal Energy & Resources, told another federal court in a recent filing that Justice and two of his family coal companies haven’t indicated that $1.9 million was forthcoming following a 2021 court finding that a Justice coal company violated a coal supply agreement.
In March 2021, the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware ruled Latrobe, Pennsylvania-based Xcoal was entitled to $6.8 million and later increased that amount to just over $10 million after accounting for interest and attorney’s fees and costs.
Xcoal later collected $8.1 million from a bond issued as Justice and the coal companies, Bluestone Energy Sales Corp. and Southern Coal Corp., unsuccessfully appealed the judgment.
In Tuesday’s New York Southern District filing, Federal Insurance Company said Justice, Bluestone Energy Sales Corp. and Southern Coal Corp. are liable for the $8.1 million after Federal named them as principals and Xcoal the obligee in a May 2021 indemnity agreement.
Federal said that Justice and the coal companies agreed to indemnify Federal against all liability and expenses incurred by Federal as a result of having issued the bond, citing the indemnity agreement included as a court exhibit. The agreement includes signatures from Justice and his son James C. “Jay” Justice III, president of the coal companies.
Gov. Justice pledged upon taking office in 2017 he would put his children in charge of his family’s business operations. The governor has suggested in court proceedings and interviews since taking office that he remains familiar with his coal companies’ operations.
Xcoal counsel asked the Delaware District Court in a Tuesday filing to compel Gov. Justice to produce all documents requested in discovery in the case in which it seeks $1.9 million it says is due from the 2021 judgment plus post-judgment interest. Xcoal counsel Geoffrey Grivner accused Justice of a “bad faith failure” to respond to document requests.
In his own Tuesday filing, Justice counsel John Sensing said a past protective order in the case wasn’t sufficiently protective given Justice’s subsequent U.S. Senate candidacy. Justice announced a Senate bid on April 27, his 72nd birthday.
Sensing asked the court to defer discovery regarding his personal financial information until discovery of his coal companies’ information is finished and “it can be determined whether discovery of his individual information is necessary.”
Sensing cited a Xcoal filing seeking Justice’s tax returns from May 31, 2018 through March 22, 2023, all documents relating to any encumbrances on Justice’s assets and other financial documents.
Neither the Governor's Office nor Gov. Justice's legal counsel responded to requests for comment.
Financial woes have piled up for Justice and his businesses in recent months.
In September 2021, Justice said Bluestone Resources had offered Swiss investment bank and financial services company Credit Suisse $300 million and half the value of the Justices’ coal firms to settle about $740 million in outstanding loans with the company.
The Justice family’s companies had been in talks with Credit Suisse after the downfall of London-based Greensill Capital, which loaned the family companies $850 million in May 2018. Justice said he personally guaranteed the $850 million in loans, putting him on the hook for paying back the remaining balance. Greensill filed for bankruptcy in March 2021.
Earlier last year, Bluestone Resources agreed to pay up to $320 million in recurring payments starting in June to lenders.
In April, Justice and his wife, Cathy, acknowledged debt exceeding $305 million in principal, interest, late charges and attorney’s fees to Virginia-based Carter Bank & Trust in a Virginia circuit court.
Last month, Justice family attorneys filed motions in Martinsville (Virginia) Circuit Court to set aside the confessions of judgment, arguing in part that Carter Bank had breached contractual obligations.
In March, a Randolph County Circuit Court filing listed an unpaid sum of $861,035 owed by the governor to Citizens Bank of West Virginia, Inc.
The bank’s move followed a court case in which the bank said Bluestone Resources defaulted on loans taken out to buy equipment.
Gov. Justice and his businesses have owed almost $400,000 in unpaid taxes on nearly 300 West Virginia properties that were up for sale in public auctions scheduled this week.