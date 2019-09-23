You are the owner of this article.
Boone senator Stollings to run for governor

Ron Stollings

Sen. Ron Stollings (right)

 WILL PRICE | WV Legislature Photography

A longtime Democratic state senator from Boone County was expected to file pre-candidacy papers today for next year's race for governor.

Ron Stollings, a physician, was first elected to the Senate in 2006 and re-elected in 2010, 2014 and 2018. His current Senate term ends in 2022.

Republican Gov. Jim Justice has said he is running for re-election. Other declared candidates include Justice's former commerce secretary, Woody Thrasher, and former Eastern Panhandle delegate Michael Folk, both Republicans; and Democrat Stephen Smith, former director of the West Virginia Healthy Kids and Families Coalition.

