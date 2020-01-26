Candidate filing period in WV closes

The filing period is officially closed for those looking to have their names listed on the ballot for West Virginia’s May primary election.
Before the deadline Saturday night, several current lawmakers and some potential new ones filed in hopes of being elected to represent constituents across the state.
In Kanawha County, two more people entered into magistrate races. Harry C. Bruner, Jr. filed to run against Anne Lieberman and current Magistrate Jack Pauley for the position.
Pauley has served as magistrate for more than 20 years. He was suspended for 45 days in 2018 by the West Virginia Supreme Court because of his actions in two cases where defendants died.
Bruner ran for the West Virginia Supreme Court in 2018, but lost.
In another Kanawha County magistrate race, Mike Ferrell filed to challenge current Magistrate Jess Bailes.
Bailes, a former Dunbar police chief, was elected in 2018 to finish the term of Julie Yeager, who resigned after embezzling money from a state magistrates’ association.
Also in Kanawha County, Dr. Jennifer Bulger, a Charleston-based chiropractor, is seeking a seat on the county Board of Education. Also in that race are current members Ric Cavender and Jim Crawford, as well as Cross Lanes native Barry Holstein, who in the past has been a vocal supporter of charter schools in West Virginia.
At the state level, Delegates Eric Porterfield, R-Mercer, and Joshua Higginbotham, R-Putnam, are seeking reelection.
Former state Sen. Chris Walters, a Republican from Kanawha County, is seeking a seat in the House of Delegates. Walters served in the senate from 2013-2017, losing to Senator Glenn Jeffries, D-Putnam, in 2018.
Former delegate Jeff Eldridge, a Democrat from Lincoln County, filed to reclaim the seat he vacated in 2018. Eldridge served in the House from 2004-2018, save for the 2010-12 term.
He did not run for reelection in 2018, instead opting to campaign for a seat on the Lincoln County Commission. He lost in the primary, and shortly after disaffiliated with the Democratic party, saying at the time he’d consider running for his House seat again as an independent.
Per his filing with the Secretary of State’s Office, he’s running as a Democrat.
At the state Senate, Jefferson County Sheriff Pete Dougherty is seeking a seat in the 16th District, which are currently held by Sens. Patricia Rucker, R-Jefferson, and John Unger, D-Berkeley. Unger did not file for reelection.
Senator Glenn Jeffries, D-Putnam, filed to retain his seat, which he was elected to in 2018.