Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., has been tested for coronavirus after coming in contact with someone who tested positive for the virus, she said Tuesday.
Capito contacted the U.S. Capitol Attending Physician after she learned she had been in contact with someone who had tested positive for COVID-19.
Capito had not received the results of her test at the time she sent out a news release Tuesday, but she said she planned to follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and quarantine for 14 days as a precaution.
She said she would make the test result public when it is available.