Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

A bill was recently introduced in Congress that would limit the ability of pharmacy benefit managers to ask for additional prescription fees from pharmacists long after the point-of-sale transaction.

The Protect Patient Access to Pharmacies Act would ensure that all pharmacy price concessions are assessed at the point-of-sale and eliminate the retroactive nature of direct and indirect remuneration "claw-back" fees imposed by pharmacy benefit managers, according to a statement released Thursday by U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., one of the bill’s sponsors.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you