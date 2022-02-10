Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Shelley Moore Capito AP file

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., is seen in 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington. 

 AP file photo

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., said Thursday evening that she tested positive for the coronavirus.

“As I have routinely tested, today I received a positive COVID-19 test,” Capito said in a statement. “Thankfully, I am asymptomatic.”

Capito said she has consulted with Congress’ attending physician, and plans to quarantine for five days in accordance with current recommendations from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Recommended for you