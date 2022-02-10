Sorry, an error occurred.
Updated: February 10, 2022 @ 7:22 pm
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., is seen in 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., said Thursday evening that she tested positive for the coronavirus.
“As I have routinely tested, today I received a positive COVID-19 test,” Capito said in a statement. “Thankfully, I am asymptomatic.”
Capito said she has consulted with Congress’ attending physician, and plans to quarantine for five days in accordance with current recommendations from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.