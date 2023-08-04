West Virginia's July revenue numbers barely exceeded estimates and came in below actual collections for the same month last year.
According to a release from the office of Gov. Jim Justice, the state provided a historic tax cut in 2023 and revenue numbers still came in above estimates, with personal income tax collections for July totaling $145.6 million, which was $13.9 million above estimate.
“Although our surplus this month isn’t as high as we’ve seen in the past, what this proves is that we’ve been minding the store properly by keeping our base budget flat,” Justice said in the release. “We had phenomenal surpluses last year, and I strongly believe we are going to have a strong surplus this year, too, despite the effects of Bidenomics at work with runaway inflation eating into West Virginians' pockets.”
The U.S. inflation rate is actually at 2.97%, down from more than 9% last year.
Corporation net income tax collections of $19 million were $8.5 million above estimate and 31.7% ahead of last year, according to figures released by Justice.
The other major sources of general revenue for July included consumer sales tax ($93.6 million), insurance premium tax ($25.5 million), and tobacco products excise tax ($13.7 million).
Due to a considerable drop in coal and natural gas prices, severance tax income for the month predictably decreased, the Justice administration said in its release.
"July is consistently our slowest month of the year for collections. Despite widespread calls to significantly increase our base spending budget, similar to what West Virginia has done repeatedly in the past decades, I refused to listen to this nonsense and we chose to maintain a flat budget,” Justice said. “This decision ensures that we won't encounter the same budget shortfalls currently being experienced by states like California and New York."
According to the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy, an independent think tank, July’s collections came in 12%, or $46 million, below last July’s actual revenues.
The figures released by the Justice administration barely exceed modest revenue estimates and create “significant doubt about the current and future availability of revenue to pay for a myriad of needs and funding shortages across West Virginia’s public services,” Center Director Kelly Allen wrote in a recent blog post co-authored by analyst Sean O’Leary.
“The reason the July numbers worry me so much is we’re still in a pretty favorable economic environment – unemployment is low and sales tax revenues are down a little bit, but they’re still buffeted a little bit by inflation,” Allen said in a phone interview Friday. “Barely beating a modest revenue estimate in a time of historically good employment numbers is really scary.”
In a previous analysis, the Center found that revenues significantly slowed in the second half of FY 2023. Analysts found that 90% of the fiscal year’s $1.8 billion surplus was generated in the first six months, after which revenues began trending downward.
Adjusting for inflation, the authors wrote, July 2023 saw the lowest tax collections of any July in six years.
While the drop in revenue can be partially attributed to severance tax collections declining as energy prices return to normal levels, according to Allen and O’Leary, much of the revenue decline is “self-inflicted” due to the tax cut.
According to the legislation’s fiscal note, the tax cuts will reduce revenues by an estimated $696 million in FY 2024 and balloon to $818 million in FY 2025, Allen and O’Leary wrote, with additional increases in future years due to inflation and triggers built into the legislation that increase the tax cuts when certain conditions are met.
“The tax cuts were prioritized over budget and spending needs that we’re seeing all over the place. We’re seeing the effects of less funding for higher education, less funding for employee salaries, less funding for our volunteer fire departments and emergency medical services,” Allen said.
Allen was referring to the budget woes plaguing West Virginia University, where programs and staff are being cut at unprecedented levels, and Alderson Broaddus University, which is now set to close due to financial troubles. Other troubles in the state include a shortage of more than 1,000 corrections employees and a lack of funding for the state’s volunteer fire departments and emergency medical service units.
July’s actual revenue from the personal income tax and sales tax came in lower than the same month last year, Allen and O’Leary wrote. The income tax was down $15.6 million, or 9.7%, while the sales tax was down $2.6 million, or 2.7 percent.
“While some proponents of income tax cuts promised that sales tax revenues would increase as the income tax declined, offsetting some of the losses, evidence in both West Virginia and around the country doesn’t bear that out,” Allen and O’Leary wrote.
In their analysis, Allen and O’Leary wrote that the steep decline in the personal income tax just a month into the fiscal year is particularly concerning when coupled with the underperforming sales tax.
“The sales tax is the second biggest source of tax revenue for the state, after the income tax,” the authors wrote. “As tax cuts continue to erode the income tax, the state will grow more reliant on the sales tax to keep the budget afloat.”
Due to an increasing dependence on a limited number of smaller revenue sources, the authors wrote, lawmakers have effectively bound the state to stagnant, and even dwindling, budgets in the coming years.
Even with tax cuts yet to be fully implemented, Allen and O’Leary wrote, the state struggles to meet modest revenue projections, resulting in inadequate funds for bolstering existing programs or addressing new priorities.
“While the crisis is already here, it could get much worse,” the authors wrote.