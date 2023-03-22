Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The newly appointed interim superintendent of the West Virginia State Police said Wednesday that he plans to address alleged misconduct in the agency from the top down.

During a briefing hosted by Gov. Jim Justice on Wednesday, interim superintendent Lt. Col. Jack Chambers said he will evaluate every appointed position within the top ranks of the State Police.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you