The West Virginia Legislature sought to clear up some confusion surrounding how West Virginians can pay their personal property taxes during the recently completed special session.
Lawmakers passed sweeping tax cuts during this year’s regular session, then approved a bill clarifying those cuts during the recent special session. During a recent news briefing hosted by Gov. Jim Justice, West Virginia Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy explained the changes, which are set to take effect in 2024.
According to Hardy a slew of property tax credits are slated to kick in starting Jan 1. These tax credits are anticipated to ease the financial burden on residents and provide a substantial economic boost, he said.
One of the central features of the new tax law is the alteration in the property tax payment structure. Hardy outlined the options available to West Virginia taxpayers.
With the passage of House Bill 125 during the special session, individuals have the choice to pay their entire personal property tax bill by Oct. 1 and, in return, receive a 50% credit that will directly offset their 2024 state income taxes.
For instance, if a taxpayer’s personal property tax bill amounts to $500, paying the full amount before Oct. 1 will lead to a $250 credit against their 2024 state income taxes.
Alternately, taxpayers have the flexibility to split their property tax payments into two halves. By paying half of their property taxes by Oct. 1 and the remaining half by April 1, they still qualify for the 50% credit against their 2024 state income taxes.
The procedure to claim these credits is designed to be straightforward, Hardy said. When filing state income taxes for the year 2024, taxpayers will encounter a designated line on the tax return form where they can specify their eligibility for the credit.
While the first year, 2024, will see a 50% credit, subsequent years, from 2025 onward, will see this credit extend to a full 100%, Hardy said.
Hardy said this year acts as a transitional phase. When the full credit is applicable, it will inject an estimated $140 million annually back into the pockets of West Virginians, he said.
Even if taxpayers do not owe state income taxes, provisions have been made to ensure they benefit from the credit. An online or paper form can be filled out to claim a cash rebate equivalent to the credit amount.
HB 125 clarified that property tax payments made prior to the Jan. 1 effective date are still eligible for tax credits even if the payments are received prior to the start of the new year.
“The issue was that if you paid your personal property tax bill in full in 2023, instead of half in 2023 and half in 2024, you wouldn’t have qualified for the rebate, since it was for taxes paid in 2024,” explained Sean O’Leary, analyst for the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy, an independent think tank.
O’Leary continued, “So anyone who chose to pay their bill early, which many people do, wouldn’t be able to claim any of the credit. The fix made it so that if you paid your bill in full, it would treat it as if you paid half in 2023 and half in 2024, so you would get the credit for taxes paid in 2024.”
O’Leary said the need for HB 125 to clarify the tax bill is an example of the problems that occur when the Legislature suspends constitutional rules and rushes bills through the legislative process, something that occurred in this year’s regular and special sessions.
“The fact that the property tax rebate needed a special session to be fixed is a perfect example of the problems when bills are rushed through with little debate and vetting through the committee process,” O’Leary said.
The new tax structure also introduces the motor vehicle property tax credit. The state’s tax website, tax.wv.gov, offers comprehensive information about this credit, including the types of vehicles covered, the filing process and the requirement of timely payment to qualify for the credit, Hardy said.
Additionally, Hardy said, the tax website serves as a resource for taxpayers looking to understand the disabled veteran credit and the small business personal property tax credit.
With the disabled veteran credit, eligible veterans with a disability rating of 90% or higher, as certified by the Veterans Administration, can claim a 100% rebate on their real estate taxes for their personal residence.
The small business personal property tax credit aims to inject approximately $35 million into small businesses across the state. Small businesses with an appraised personal property value of $1 million or less can avail themselves of a 50% credit for the taxes paid.
As West Virginia prepares to usher in these tax cuts, Hardy urges taxpayers to familiarize themselves with the new provisions. By staying informed and acting promptly, residents can maximize their benefits, he said.