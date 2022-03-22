The Clay County Commission will host a meeting next week to hash out an ownership dispute that threatens the development of a nearly 30-mile portion of the Elk River Trail.
Residents fear the project will cut off motorized access to their homes in what they claim amounts to an attempted land grab.
The County Commission will hold a town hall meeting from 2 to 4 p.m. Monday in the County Courthouse commission room.
Residents along a 28.75-mile stretch of the trail from near Hartland to near Clendenin have argued that the Elk River Railroad Co. doesn’t own the right-of-way that runs past their homes.
The Summersville-based company plans to sell the old rail bed to the state to convert it into a segment of the Elk River Trail.
Commission President Fran King said she hopes state Natural Resources and Highways officials will be on hand to answer questions and hear residents' concerns, adding that company officials will be there.
“We’ll try to get something accomplished about, if they take the trail back under ownership, how the people will be able to get into their homes and their property down there,” King said.
Opponents say the project is poised to leave them homeless and local and state governments hoodwinked. Landowners say the railroad misled the state by claiming an ownership interest in the right-of-way past their homes.
Gov. Jim Justice and Elk River Railroad Vice President James E. Davis signed a letter of intent in April 2019 setting terms of a “future definitive agreement.” For $2.8 million, the West Virginia State Rail Authority would buy all rights and interests in the 54-mile stretch, plus 18 more miles of rail line right-of-way from near Clay to Widen for the Buffalo Creek Trail.
The old rail bed is the only access road for landowners nearby along the Elk River. Motorized vehicles beyond a narrow category of electric bicycles are not allowed along the Elk River Trail.
A 28-mile stretch of the trail already has been completed from the Duck to Hartland areas, with construction well underway in other segments of the project designed to span 54 miles from near Clendenin to near Duck.
Elk River Railroad President Frank Jorgensen has said the company will provide vehicular access for those who live on the right-of-way and lack an alternate road.
Landowners in the disputed stretch of the planned trail say right-of-way isn’t the railroad’s to give. They argue that they own the rights-of-way dating to deeds in their possession from homesteaders granting easements to the erstwhile Charleston, Clendenin & Sutton Railroad from the late 1800s.
Landowners contend that those purposes ended in 1978, when the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad Co. abandoned 28.75 miles of the line from near Hartland to near Clendenin under the authority of the Interstate Commerce Commission, the predecessor of the Surface Transportation Board.
That board regulates railroad service and rail restructuring transactions. The Elk River Railroad filed a notice of intent with the board to abandon the rail line from Clendenin to south of Duck to allow for use of the right-of-way as a pedestrian and bicycle trail.
A 1992 letter from an Elk River Railroad attorney to the Interstate Commerce Commission said the company intended to reconstruct the rail line in the now-disputed stretch between Hartland and Falling Rock.
“If [The Elk River Railroad Inc.] abandoned its plans to construct the line before it completed its acquisition of the right-of-way, its condemnation action would be dismissed, and the right-of-way property would remain in the hands of its current owners,” then-company attorney Donald G. Avery wrote.
The rail line was not rebuilt.
Jorgensen holds that the company is the title record owner of the right-of-way and has paid all taxes on the property since acquiring it from CSX Transportation Inc. He cited a quitclaim deed his company received after buying 353.2 acres of CSX land between Hartland and Reamer in December 1997.
Quitclaim deeds convey whatever interest a grantor has in a property, if any, and do not make warranty about the quality of a grantor’s title. The 1997 quitclaim deed includes the “if any” caveat.
Landowners opposing the Clendenin-to-Hartland segment gained momentum in October, when the Surface Transportation Board held that its jurisdiction over that area ended when it was abandoned.
Elk River Railroad officials responded in November by seeking to remove the Clendenin-to-Hartland segment from the company’s request, acknowledging that area isn’t within the board’s jurisdiction. The board has not yet ruled.
Justice signed a letter asking the transportation board to sign off on the company’s request as amended.
“The State's plan will have significant public benefits, including facilitating local tourism and fostering economic development in a distressed county, and it is for these reasons that I urge the Board to act expeditiously,” Justice’s letter states.
In a subsequent filing, Kathy Stephenson of Procious objected to Justice’s announcement earlier this month that the state had recommended $1.5 million in grant money to buy 28.8 miles of privately owned rail trail ending in Clendenin for the Elk River Trail. Stephenson is one of the most vocal landowner opponents of trail development along the disputed stretch.
The project is one of nine relying on more than $24.7 million in federal grant funding. The funds are provided by the Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement and intended to be used for economic development projects located on or adjacent to mine sites that ceased operations before the 1977 signing of the Surface Mine Control and Reclamation Act. The mining office must approve projects and award amounts.
The announcement listed Queen Shoals as the starting point for the planned trail segment, although Queen Shoals is roughly 5 miles from Clendenin.
Stephenson wrote that purchasing from the railroad, rather than "the true property owners, ... would be a misappropriation of federal funds.”
Bright Enterprises Inc., Elk River Railroad’s Summersville-based parent company, has said the rail trail will enhance communities along the route, attracting bed-and-breakfasts, restaurants and bike and boat rentals.
Clendenin-to-Hartland trail development opponents have argued that cutting off motorized access would drive away those who enjoy riding ATVs and camping along the segment while also repelling residents by blocking their road access and lowering their property values.
Jorgensen, who did not respond to a request for comment for this report, has cited wide support for the Elk River Trail from local recreation and elected officials, including leaders from the West Virginia Rails-to-Trails Council, National Park Service, Charleston Area Alliance and members of the Clay, Kanawha and Braxton county commissions.
King said the Clay County Commission won’t take sides at Monday’s meeting.
“[W]e’re just trying to help the citizens of our county get a hold of who they need to get a hold of and vocalize their concerns,” King said.
King said opponents asked the commission to organize a meeting.
“They have never come to the County Commission and sat down and vocalized exactly what their plans are,” King said of Elk River Railroad. “It’s going to be just as enlightening for us at this meeting as it is for the citizens.”