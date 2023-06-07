Clean Vision Corporation has entered into a memorandum of agreement with the West Virginia Department of Economic Development to establish a manufacturing facility in West Virginia.
The facility, operated by Clean-Seas, a subsidiary of Clean Vision, will be located in Quincy and will focus on converting plastic feedstock into precursors for recycled content plastics and clean fuels, such as hydrogen, according to a news release issued Wednesday by Gov. Jim Justice’s office.
According to the company’s website, Clean Vision Corporation identifies and acquires companies and technologies that will have an impact on the green economy.
“The Company supports these green economy ventures, with the goal of reducing greenhouse gas emission and generating positive returns for its shareholders,” according to the company’s site.
Clean-Seas is focused on developing profitable plastic recycling technologies, improving the financial status of its host economies, reducing plastic waste in the world’s oceans, and creating substantial rates of return to investors, according to the company website.
The companies’ West Virginia endeavor represents an investment of $50 million and underscores the state’s ability to attract leading companies in the global clean energy sector, Justice said in his news release.
Clean Vision Corporation will receive $12 million in state incentives, including $1.74 million in forgivable loans, according to a news release issued by the company Wednesday.
During an administration briefing Wednesday, Justice said the project aims to create a minimum of 40 full-time employment positions and further enhance the state's reputation as a global energy leader.
“West Virginia is proud to be Clean-Seas’ first United State’s facility,” Justice said.
Dan Bates, CEO of Clean Vision, commended Justice and Economic Development Secretary Mitch Carmichael, and their teams, for their willingness to pursue solutions that promote environmental sustainability while fostering economic growth and development in the state.
"West Virginia has always been a globally recognized leader in energy," Bates said in the release. "We're excited to help West Virginia lead in clean energy for the next century.”
Carmichael said Clean Vision is dedicated to leadership in the clean energy space and he is looking forward to seeing the project “running in high gear.”
“They did a nationwide search for the best place in America to locate this facility. After that extensive search, they selected the state of West Virginia, the town of Quincy and we commend them for that incredible decision,” Carmichael said during the briefing.
He added, “At the end of the day, a job is more than a paycheck ... It provides family security, opportunities for the future, a structure for our society, and just hope for the future generations. We fight very hard for each one of these jobs and opportunities in our state.”
The manufacturing facility, situated in eastern Kanawha County, is slated to process 100 tons of plastic per day, converting it into clean energy, starting in 2024. The operation plans to gradually scale up to 500 tons per day over time, Bates said during the briefing.
Bates said West Virginia is an ideal location for scaling Clean Vision's plastic conversion network both domestically and globally. The search focused on a state that could support the company’s economic and environmental vision of turning waste plastic into clean energy.
The funding provision associated with the project enables Clean Vision to maximize investments and generate a substantial return on investment for the facility, he said.
West Virginia House of Delegates Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, praised the state's business-friendly environment, which has attracted companies like Clean Vision.
“West Virginia has mastered the art of moving at the speed of business, and we’re reaping the rewards with companies like Clean Vision taking notice that we’re the best place to locate and expand a business,” Hanshaw said in the governor’s news release.
Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, said the announcement is yet another showcasing the state's commitment to diversifying its energy portfolio.
“The Legislature has worked to show the world that West Virginia is an all-of-the-above energy state, and investments like this one prove that our message is spreading,” Blair said.
Delegate Daniel Linville, R-Cabell, emphasized the positive impact the facility will have on the lives of hundreds of individuals. Linville was the first to reach out to the company, Bates said.
“Once again, we’ve got another home run,” Linville said. “I’m excited for the people of West Virginia. I’m excited to have been able to work with these guys and bring them to the table.”