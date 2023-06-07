Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Clean Vision Corporation has entered into a memorandum of agreement with the West Virginia Department of Economic Development to establish a manufacturing facility in West Virginia.

The facility, operated by Clean-Seas, a subsidiary of Clean Vision, will be located in Quincy and will focus on converting plastic feedstock into precursors for recycled content plastics and clean fuels, such as hydrogen, according to a news release issued Wednesday by Gov. Jim Justice’s office.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you