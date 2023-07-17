Concern is mounting over a proposal to expand long-distance flights at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) in Washington, D.C., which some fear could cause the airport to drop smaller flights from regional airports in West Virginia and elsewhere.
On Monday, Sen Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., sent a letter to the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation expressing his concern over a proposal to alter the High Density Slot and Perimeter Rule at DCA.
The letter was addressed to committee Chairwoman Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., and ranking member Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.
Established by Congress in 1966, the slot rule limits the number and frequency of takeoffs and landings to manage congestion at DCA, while the perimeter rule limits nonstop flights to 1,250 miles from Washington, unless the government has granted an exception.
Of the airport's 800-plus daily flights, 40 currently meet this exception, according to the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, which opposes changing the rule.
The rule change, proposed as an amendment to the Federal Aviation Administration Reauthorization Act of 2023, would allow an additional 56 inside- or beyond-perimeter flights a day at DCA.
“DCA is a space-constrained airport,” Manchin said in the letter. “Should the number of long-haul flights increase, other flights must be eliminated to make room.”
Dominique Ranieri, director and chief executive officer of West Virginia International Yeager Airport (CRW), said in an emailed statement Monday the airport has been monitoring the situation closely and has been in contact with the state’s representatives in the federal government.
"Maintaining our state's direct connection to the nation's capital is of utmost importance to us at CRW, and we have been actively engaged in discussions with our airline partners regarding potential changes to the DCA perimeter rule," Ranieri said. "Having provided daily service to DCA for years, we understand the significance of safeguarding existing air service in West Virginia.”
According to Manchin, the Metropolitan Washington Airport Authority concluded the flights most likely to be eliminated would be those serving small- and middle-sized communities.
“Smaller inside-perimeter cities -- including some state capitals -- would risk losing their nonstop air connection to DCA,” according to Manchin.
Daily service to DCA is one of the most well-established routes at West Virginia International Yeager Airport, which is the busiest commercial service airport in West Virginia by a considerable margin, Manchin said.
Responsible for 4,000 jobs and $225 million in annual economic impact, with a projected 200,000 enplanements this Fiscal Year, CRW plays a pivotal role in supporting the state’s economic development as well as its transportation and tourism industries, Manchin said.
“Losing daily service to DCA would be devastating for CRW, its aviation partners, and to the state’s capital city,” he said.
