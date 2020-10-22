The two candidates for West Virginia's 1st Congressional District have two significantly different approaches on how the United States should move forward with the future of health care.
Natalie Cline is challenging incumbent Rep. David McKinley, R-W.Va., who was first elected to the seat in 2010 and is seeking a sixth term in the office. Cline defeated West Point graduate Tom Payne in the Democratic primary election to earn the party's nomination.
Cline is a Parkersburg native who teleworks as a computational linguist for a software company based in Washington, D.C., where she assists in law enforcement investigations.
Cline said the way forward is by changing the entire landscape of the health care industry and investing in universal health care, or Medicare for All. She said she draws on her own experience, and some family members' experiences, of using government-insured health care when they had medical emergencies while overseas.
"I'm always left wondering how come the richest nation on earth is unable to meet the basic human needs of its people, and health care is very obviously a basic human need," Cline said. "There are good options [for universal health care] out there. Medicare for All is probably the best one and it's time we start working toward this."
Cline said the COVID-19 pandemic is proof the country desperately needs government-insured health care. She said while Congress continues a months-long fight over one stimulus package, Americans who lost their jobs and health insurance have been left vulnerable.
An estimated 5.4 million Americans lost their health insurance through their employer between February and May, according to a study by the nonpartisan consumer advocacy group Families USA. Cline said Americans are left trying to find health coverage through their employers, while elected officials use a government-run system and receive the top treatments most Americans can't get.
"We have people who are hospitalized and unable to afford those hospital visits. We have people who are unable to afford their medication," Cline said. "... We need to do better. We deserve better and we can absolutely afford better, we just need to start demanding it."
McKinley said he is not in favor of Medicare for All, and people should be able to buy whichever health coverage plan suits them best.
"Having a government-run system like that, it's not going to work. I want something that's patient-centric that we can handle, we only buy what we need," McKinley said.
McKinley said the way forward is by fixing holes in the current health care industry. Congress must continue to work on pushing prescription drug prices down — he said high drug prices is the largest barrier to affordable health care.
McKinley said the CREATES Act, which Congress passed in December 2019, will help get generic prescription drugs to the market faster.
He said the 340B drug pricing program needs to be saved from Big Pharma. The program allows pharmaceutical companies to discount their drugs to hospitals that have a disproportionate share or high level of uncompensated care, and in return those drugs can be covered through Medicare or Medicaid.
The pharmaceutical industry is now pushing to stop the program, McKinley said, and that he will work to see that it doesn't end.
McKinley said if the Supreme Court strikes down the Affordable Care Act, which requires insurance companies to not discriminate against people with preexisting conditions, Congress should be allowed to vote on the standalone bill sitting in the House that will keep insurance companies from denying coverage to these people.
Cline supports the proposed Family Reinvestment Act, which is a series of bills aimed at building up a public health infrastructure that was decimated by the opioid epidemic.
The federal government would provide funding to open and maintain medical facilities and food banks in areas stricken by the opioid epidemic, while helping public schools increase access to mental health counseling and medical staff at schools. The act also would call for operating food banks and offering personal hygiene products to students in need, Cline said.
She said this is a creative idea that will help children and families recover from the toll opioids and the pharmaceutical industry took on the region.
"When we prioritize the pharmaceutical industry and allow them to essentially target a population and start pumping pills by the tens of thousands into neighborhoods, then we certainly have a responsibility to start allocating funding to go and fix that and clean up the mess and help the people we've hurt," Cline said.
McKinley said West Virginia can start building back a public health infrastructure by sending more direct funding to county health departments, which he said are "dramatically underfunded" and the pandemic has exposed that.
He said rural counties can't hire enough people at current wages, and Congress should work on a plan that gets money to county health departments directly instead of sending money through the state first.