Constitutional officers: Petsonk leads Sponaugle for Democratic nod in attorney general race

Isaac Sponaugle

Sponaugle

 West Virginia Legislative Photography
Patrick Morrisey

Morrisey
kentleonhardt

Leonhardt
Roy Ramey

Ramey
Bob Beach

Beach
William "J.R." Keplinger

Keplinger
Dave Miller

Miller

Sam Petsonk

Petsonk

 ZACK HAROLD | WV Living Magazine

After governor, primary elections for other statewide constitutional officers were lacking high drama, with uncontested races for three of the five offices.

In the Democratic primary for Attorney General, four-term Delegate Isaac Sponaugle, D-Pendleton, perhaps best known for his legal challenges attempting to compel Gov. Jim Justice to reside in Charleston, faced Beckley labor lawyer Sam Petsonk, who previously worked as a legislative assistant for U.S. Sens. Robert C. Byrd and Carte Goodwin.

With early returns Tuesday, Petsonk had jumped out to a 54% to 46% lead.

The winner faces two-term incumbent Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, who ran unopposed Tuesday.

In 2018, Morrisey ran for U.S. Senate against Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and lost, despite support from President Donald Trump. Manchin portrayed Morrisey as a carpetbagger from New Jersey, and emphasized his days as a Washington lobbyist for pharmaceutical companies, and his participation in a lawsuit to repeal the federal Affordable Care Act.

The most hotly contested race of the night was for Agriculture Commissioner, where one-term incumbent Kent Leonhardt faced Wayne County farm owner Ray Ramey in the Republican primary.

There was a three-person race among Democrats, pitting Sen. Bob Beach, D-Monongalia, a cattle farmer with 20 years of legislative service, against William “J.R.” Keplinger, a Hardy County farmer and businessman, and Dave Miller, a Preston County farmer and a former legislator and deputy agriculture commissioner.

With early returns Tuesday, incumbent Leonhardt and Democrat challenger Beach jumped out to commanding leads, with Beach holding about a 2-to-1 advantage over his opponents.

Three statewide constitutional offices had uncontested primaries Tuesday.

For Secretary of State, Republican incumbent Mac Warner will face former Secretary of State Natalie Tennant in a rematch of the 2016 general election.

Longtime state Treasurer John Perdue will be seeking his seventh and final term of office, challenged by Riley Moore, a former one-term Republican delegate from Berkeley County and grandson of three-term governor Arch A. Moore Jr.

State Auditor J.B. McCuskey is running for election to a second term, facing Democrat Mary Ann Claytor, a 20-plus year employee in the Auditor’s Office.

