Under state Personnel Division regulations, if a full-time state employee wants to moonlight, he or she is required to complete and submit to his employer a form called a Request for a Determination Regarding Secondary Employment or Certain Volunteer Activity.
On that form, the employee must verify the secondary employment will not “interfere with, conflict with, or have the appearance of a conflict with an employee’s primary state employment; conflict with the interests of the state agency; or interfere with the performance of the employee’s official duties” in violation of provisions of Division of Personnel regulations and of the state Ethics Act.
Secretary of State’s Office field service representative Dave Gilpin, the subject of a ongoing campaign controversy between Secretary of State Mac Warner and Democratic challenger Natalie Tennant over his hosting of a daily radio talk show, did not submit a request form to the Secretary of State’s Office before launching the show in late May.
Secretary of State general counsel Deak Kersey explained why.
Kersey said the Personnel rule applies to state agencies, and as a constitutional office, all employees in the Secretary of State’s Office are “at will” employees and not subject to submitting the moonlighting request.
Kersey noted, “The Secretary of State’s Office employees are not subject to that pre-approval process through the Department of Administration.”
Gilpin, who goes by the name of Dave Allen on his radio program, did sign an amendment to his employment contract with the Secretary of State’s Office on May 8, Kersey said.
That contract spells out stipulations Gilpin must follow in order to accept secondary employment as a part-time radio broadcaster.
Tennant has made a campaign issue of Warner’s allowing Gilpin to host the talk radio program during state work hours. Warner has countered that Gilpin is “off-the-clock” during the broadcast, and meets requirements of a 37.5-hour workweek for state employees.
The contract amendment says Gilpin “may allocate time to his secondary employment during regular WVSOS business hours weekdays,” but must “uphold obligations of primary employment work of 37.5 hours per week” and is required to use annual leave time if he does not meet that requirement in any given week.
Tennant has also said Gilpin has failed to disclose his employment with the Secretary of State’s Office during the broadcasts, even when he has hosted Warner as a guest on the program.
When Tennant and Warner appeared in meet the candidate segments on the program, a substitute host stood in for Gilpin.
While on the air, the contract prohibits Gilpin from discussing or commenting on WVSOS policy positions or decisions, and prohibits him from discussing or commenting on Warner’s candidacy.
However, the contract otherwise allows Gilpin to offer personal opinions on politics and other issues, including making comments on the 2020 election, so long as he makes it clear he is speaking for himself and not on behalf of the Secretary of State's Office.
In a recent episode, on the topic of Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., voting against confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Gilpin read a text from a listener, stating, “Joe Manchin is the most untrustable politician in West Virginia history,” and then commented on-air, “Is it possible Sen. Manchin is becoming more out-of-touch with average West Virginians?”
Manchin has said he is concerned rushing through the Barrett confirmation breaks with 240 years of Senate precedent, and is part of ongoing “degradation of Senate norms and procedures.”
According to depositions from the wrongful termination lawsuits against Warner that were settled in 2018, Warner testified he was well aware of Gilpin’s background as a conservative talk radio host in Logan when he hired him as a field service representative in 2017.
Asked if he knew about Gilpin’s Republican connections when he hired him -- Gilpin was a member of the Putnam County Republican Executive Committee at the time -- Warner testified, “He was a conservative radio talk show guy, so making the leap that he was Republican was not a leap for me.”
The deposition also references a Dec. 7, 2016 email from Gilpin to current Warner communications director Mike Queen, referencing having had a “very positive discussion” with Warner the evening before at the Putnam County Republican Dinner.
In addition to his talk radio duties, Gilpin is also owner-operator of Dave Allen Communications, a business based in Hurricane that, according to its website, provides various services including emceeing of events and production of radio commercials and voiceovers.
According to the website, another service the business provides is design, production and distribution of political, campaign and event fliers, stating: “Dave Allen Communications can take the stress out of bulk mail. Give us your mailing list and we’ll do all the rest. From design to printing to addressing and mailing, we do it all.”
The website features photographs of Rupie Phillips’ “Coal, Guns, Jobs” flier from his 2016 House of Delegates reelection campaign. Phillips, currently a Republican candidate for state Senate, was a Democrat at the time.
Kersey said that company was not included in Gilpin’s amended employment contract since it has been inactive since Gilpin joined the Secretary of State’s Office.
“I confirmed with the employee that no contracts have been executed, services rendered, or revenue received by the company since the employee began his employment with this office,” Kersey said.
He said Gilpin has maintained the state business license for the company while the company is inactive.
Kersey said Gilpin’s amended employment contract adheres to Division of Personnel and Ethics Act provisions for avoiding conflicts of interest in secondary employment.
“The employee’s employment agreement sets forth the terms of the employee’s permission to hold secondary employment, which requires the employee to avoid all actual and apparent conflicts of interest, and to be off-the-clock [i.e. unpaid] at all times when not in the discharge of the employee’s regular duties as a field representative for our office,” Kersey said in a statement.
The state Ethics Act generally prohibits public employees from having or seeking secondary employment with entities their state agency has regulatory authority over, or maintains vendor contracts with.