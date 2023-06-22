Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Companies found liable

Gov. Jim Justice is pictured asking the media to back off coverage of his family-controlled coal business woes during an administration briefing Tuesday. The next day, a federal judge entered a roughly $154,000 judgment against three Justice coal companies after they were found liable for nearly six years of unpaid premiums under a union retiree health benefit plan.

A federal court has entered a judgment of over $150,000 against Gov. Jim Justice’s family-controlled coal companies after finding them liable for nearly six years of unpaid premiums under a union retiree health benefit plan.

U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia Judge Frank Volk ordered the $154,700 judgment against three Justice coal companies Wednesday.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

