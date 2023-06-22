A federal court has entered a judgment of over $150,000 against Gov. Jim Justice’s family-controlled coal companies after finding them liable for nearly six years of unpaid premiums under a union retiree health benefit plan.
U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia Judge Frank Volk ordered the $154,700 judgment against three Justice coal companies Wednesday.
The companies are liable to a United Mine Workers of America benefit plan for unpaid premiums accrued since July 2017, with interest and liquidated damages totaling 20% of the principal, the court found in a ruling last month.
Volk gave the plaintiff trustees of the benefit plan 30 days to calculate how much those liabilities total for Bluestone Coal Corp., Bluestone Industries, Inc. and Keystone Service Industries, Inc.
The roughly $154,000 consists of just under $110,000 in unpaid monthly premiums plus liquidated damages of roughly $22,000, pre-judgment interest of approximately $15,000 and attorney’s fees amounting to more than $7,700.
Four trustees of the benefit plan filed the lawsuit in August 2021, saying the Justice coal companies failed to pay required monthly per beneficiary premiums for the plan.
The benefit plan to which the trustees say the Justice companies have caused “continuing and irreparable injury” is the 1992 Benefit Plan, so named because it was established under the Coal Industry Retiree Health Benefit Act of 1992, also known as the Coal Act.
Volk had rejected the companies’ argument questioning the trustees’ “assumption” that eligible retirees could choose to depend on a “backstop” for retirees eligible for but not receiving benefits from two other vehicles for providing health care benefits under the Coal Act.
The trustees said company failure to pay premiums caused the plan to not only lose income but incur administrative and legal expenses. That constituted a violation of federal law — the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 — setting minimum standards for most voluntarily established retirement and health plans, the trustees said.
Attorneys for the Justice coal companies and the trustees did not respond to requests for comment. The Governor’s Office did not respond to a request for comment.
Individuals must have retired from the coal industry on or before Sept. 30, 1994, according to the website for UMWA Health and Retirement Funds, a group of multi-employer plans that provide health and pension benefits to retired coal miners and their eligible dependents.
UMWA spokesman Phil Smith has said the lawsuit has nothing to do with the Justice companies’ pension obligations or contractual obligations to provide benefits to its employees and retirees not covered by the Coal Act.
Gov. Justice’s son, James C. “Jay” Justice III, is listed as president of all three companies, according to the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office. Gov. Justice’s daughter, Jillean L. Justice, is listed as a director of all three, as is Jay Justice.
Upon taking office in 2017, Jim Justice said he would put his children in charge of his family’s business operations. The governor has suggested in court proceedings and interviews since taking office that he remains familiar with his coal companies’ operations.
Justice’s coal companies have been under legal fire from the UMWA for not providing other health benefits for retirees.
The UMWA says Justice’s coal companies have failed intermittently to provide contractually promised prescription drug coverage for retirees and their dependents in recent years, estimating 300 members have been affected.
In January, the case in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia was stayed for a six-month period upon a request from the parties, according to an order from Senior U.S. District Judge David Faber.
Justice urged the media to back off coverage of his family’s business woes during an administration briefing Tuesday.
“Absolutely, our companies and our family will always meet our obligations and do what’s right,” Justice said. “At the end of the day, see where it comes out.”
“He has no idea what obligation is,” Pinkey Mullens, 69, of Wyoming County said of Justice during an April phone interview.
Mullens is among the recipients of prescription drug coverage for whom the UMWA says Justice’s coal companies have failed to provide contractually promised coverage intermittently in recent years.
In September 2021, Justice said Bluestone Resources had offered Swiss investment bank and financial services company Credit Suisse $300 million and half the value of the Justices’ coal firms to settle about $740 million in outstanding loans with the company.
The Justice family’s companies had been in talks with Credit Suisse after the downfall of London-based Greensill Capital, which loaned the family companies $850 million in May 2018. Justice said he personally guaranteed the $850 million in loans, putting him on the hook for paying back the remaining balance. Greensill filed for bankruptcy in March 2021.
Earlier last year, Bluestone Resources agreed to pay up to $320 million in recurring payments starting in June to lenders.
In April, Justice and his wife, Cathy, acknowledged debt exceeding $305 million in principal, interest, late charges and attorney’s fees to Virginia-based Carter Bank & Trust in a Virginia circuit court.
Last month, Justice family attorneys filed motions in Martinsville (Virginia) Circuit Court to set aside the confessions of judgment, arguing in part that Carter Bank had breached contractual obligations.
U.S. Department of Justice attorneys said in a court filing last month that Justice family coal companies failed to pay monthly federal mine safety fine debt payments for February through May, running up more than $409,000 in past due payments.
A federal judge on Tuesday ordered the companies to pay the $409,000 debt within 10 days.
Gov. Justice, Jay and Jillean Justice were listed by MSHA as the controllers of mines owing $3.14 million in federal mine safety fine debt as of October.