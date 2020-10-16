A Glen Dale police officer witnessed a woman who had an active arrest warrant, and was known by law enforcement for engaging in prostitution, leave the home of Sen. Mike Maroney, R-Marshall, on Aug. 5, according to a filing in Marshall County Magistrate Court.
Maroney is facing charges of soliciting a prostitute, which stem from a May 14, 2019, alleged exchange of explicit text messages between Maroney and a woman who police also charged with prostitution-related offenses.
Glen Dale Police Officer Gary Myers saw a woman later identified as Brandy Anne Cecil walk out of Maroney's home on Aug. 5, then leave in an Ford F-250 truck with a registration plate that did not return on any vehicle, according to the filing. Myers pulled the truck over at a Circle K gas station, just north of Maroney's home on Wheeling Avenue.
Myers identified Cecil by her driver's license, and police communications advised Myers that Cecil had an active arrest warrant out of Belmont County, Ohio, according to the filing.
"Brandy Anne Cecil has been previously identified by law enforcement engaging in illegal prostitution, including advertising herself on various prostitution websites and her telephone number was located on [Maroney's] cellular phone via search warrant through his cellular phone provider," the filing reads.
After she was arrested, Cecil told Myers she had known Maroney for about a year and acknowledged that she was at his residence. Cecil had two "crisp" $100 bills on her during the arrest and admitted to engaging in prostitution, according to the filing.
Police also reported that they found two sex toys in the bag Cecil was carrying.
A search warrant on Cecil's cellphone allegedly found Maroney's phone number, listed under the name "$$McMechen," a text message conversation between the two -- including one text from Maroney, which told Cecil to "bring a toy or two tonight."
McMechen is a town just north of Glen Dale, on the Ohio River.
The filing was entered as a motion to introduce new evidence into Maroney's existing case.
Maroney could not be reached for comment. His attorney, Paul Harris, did not respond to a request for comment Friday.
Marshall County Prosecuting Attorney Rhonda Wade, on July 16, filed a request for her and her staff to be disqualified from the case after Maroney asked for their removal over Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Joseph Canestraro's political support for Maroney's opponent, Josh Gary. Maroney, chairman of the Senate Health and Human Resources Committee, is up for reelection for the first time since taking office in 2016.
Canestraro, a Democrat, is a member in the House of Delegates.
Wade denied any wrongdoing in her request, and accused Maroney and Harris of going to the news media with unsubstantiated allegations of prosecutor misconduct. Wade wrote that she filed the request to avoid an appearance of impropriety.
Marshall County Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey Cramer approved the removal on Oct. 13. The case is awaiting the appointment of a special prosecutor.