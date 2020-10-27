For the second election in a row, a dark-money political group flooded West Virginia mailboxes with campaign mailers opposing Democratic candidates without registering with the state.
In October 2018, West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner filed a cease-and-desist letter against an obscure political organization, called 1863 PAC, for spending on elections despite not being registered as a political action committee.
Warner told the group to either provide documentation proving it is a registered PAC or to terminate its electioneering work. The organization filed as a PAC the same day.
The organization is back in West Virginia this election, just under a different name -- Majority WV Inc. The West Virginia Democratic Party filed an election complaint on Oct. 22 against Majority WV for again spending on elections without being registered as a PAC.
The group filed its first and only expenditure report the same day, showing it had spent nearly $76,000 in West Virginia opposing 10 Democratic Party candidates for the House of Delegates.
Majority WV spent $11,223 and $10,640 opposing Delegates Lisa Zukoff, D-Marshall, and Cody Thompson, D-Randolph, respectively.
The group also targeted Delegates Michael Angelucci, D-Marion; Jeff Campbell, D-Greenbrier; Amanda Estep-Burton, D-Kanawha; Bill Hartman, D-Randolph; Cindy Lavender-Bowe, D-Greenbrier; Rodney Miller, D-Boone; Margaret Staggers, D-Fayette; and Tim Tomblin, D-Logan; in amounts ranging from $9,230 to $4,611.
The largest dark-money organization in West Virginia this election is named Mountain State Values. The Democrat-aligned group has spent $2,839,139 opposing Republican Senate and House candidates this election cycle, according to filings.
The West Virginia State Building & Construction Trades Council has given Mountain State Values $2 million this cycle. The council is a group of local building-construction trades unions and their members who work in West Virginia and the border counties of neighboring states, according to its website.
Mountain State Values has filed eight expenditure reports during the month of October. The group spent hundreds of thousands of dollars opposing nine Republican Senate candidates and three House candidates.
The group has targeted Sens. Ryan Weld, R-Brooke; Mike Maroney, R-Marshall; and Patricia Rucker, R-Jefferson -- spending $102,137 opposing Weld, $132,271 opposing Maroney and $116,261 opposing Rucker in October alone.
Mountain State Values also is spending heavily against Republican candidates for Senate in crucial swing districts, including Kathie Hess Crouse, Jack David Woodrum, Robert Karnes and Rebecca Polis -- also against sitting Delegates Eric Nelson, R-Kanawha, and Patrick Martin, R-Lewis, who are running for Senate seats.
The group also has spent thousands opposing Delegates Joshua Higginbotham, R-Putnam, Caleb Hanna, R-Nicholas, and Paul Espinosa, R-Jefferson, in their reelection bids.
The Mountaineer PAC is the second-largest dark-money group this election cycle. It's spent $1,754,562 supporting Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and opposing his Democratic Party challenger, Sam Brown Petsonk. The Republican Attorneys General Association, a national organization dedicated solely to electing Republican attorneys general, has bankrolled the entirety Mountaineer PAC's spending.
In 2010, the U.S. Supreme Court drastically changed the election spending landscape in its landmark ruling in Citizens United v. Federal Elections Commission. The court's 5-4 ruling allowed corporations, nonprofits, unions, etc., to spend unlimited amounts of money opposing or supporting political candidates.
The court essentially ruled that money equals speech and that limiting how much money can be spent during an election violates the First Amendment. The ruling caused an explosion of dark money flowing into elections, flooding races with unlimited campaign cash from the presidential election all the way down to local races.
OpenSecrets, a nonprofit political spending watchdog organization, estimated that the Citizens United ruling infused $4.5 billion from outside organizations into American campaigns in the past decade. Outside spending in the two decades prior totaled $750 million.