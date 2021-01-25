WAYNE — A replacement for Derrick Evans, the Republican delegate from Wayne County who resigned his seat in the West Virginia House of Delegates earlier this month while facing charges connected to breaching the U.S. Capitol, is expected to be announced by Gov. Jim Justice on Wednesday.
The move follows a series of interviews with candidates and input from the state Republican Executive Committee.
In the event of a legislative vacancy in the House of Delegates, the governor selects a person from three locally submitted candidates to fill the seat.
Evans was elected in November to represent District 19 in the House, but he resigned on Jan. 9, shortly after being sworn into office, after charges were filed against him for his participation in the breach on Jan. 6, during which he filmed himself entering the Capitol in Washington, D.C., with a mob of other people. He had not yet served in active session.
To fill a legislative vacancy, the governor is given the names of the three potential candidates who are chosen by the vacated spot’s party committee — in this case, the Wayne County Republican Executive Committee, which narrowed a list of nearly 10 names to the required three for the governor’s consideration.
Typically, the process allows up to 15 days for the county committee to submit names, after which the governor has five days to choose. But after the Wayne County committee submitted names to the state for the District 19 seat, a second interview process occurred.
Jeff Maynard, chairman of the Wayne County committee, said after the executive committee conducted phone interviews the week of Jan. 11 and sent a list to the governor Jan. 14, it was informed by the West Virginia Republican Executive Committee that staff members from the state group would come to Wayne County to be present for in-person interviews.
The second round of interviews took place Jan. 21 at the Wayne County Courthouse, with one name from the original list changed so that former delegate Mark Ross, Republican politician Chad Shaffer and Josh Booth would be submitted as the three choices. Booth reportedly was the individual absent from the county committee’s list but included after the second round of interviews.
According to Maynard, the state committee asked the same questions as the original local committee during interviews.
Attempts to reach the West Virginia Republican Executive Committee for clarification on its role in the replacement process were unsuccessful as of press time Monday.