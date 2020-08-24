WASHINGTON - Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is defending himself against scathing criticism from Democrats over mail delays that they say could threaten the U.S. Postal Service's ability to deliver mail-in ballots on time for the November election.
Testifying Monday before the House Oversight and Reform Committee, DeJoy defended cost-cutting changes he has instituted since taking office in June, insisting he was trying to increase efficiency at the agency.
DeJoy acknowledged that the changes have not gone smoothly and that mail delays have occurred, but he insisted that improvements are underway. He reacted angrily when Democrats suggested that he was trying to slow down mail-in ballots to help President Donald Trump win reelection. DeJoy called many of the Democrats' claims "misleading."
DeJoy pledged that delivering election mail on time was an achievable priority. "I am not engaged in sabotaging the election," DeJoy told the committee.
According to internal Postal Service data released Saturday by the House panel investigating the agency, on-time mail rates abruptly fell starting late June.
Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., chairwoman of the House Oversight Committee, said that any chief executive who'd presided over such a record would have been removed, but DeJoy called that an "unfair accusation."
Republicans decried the hearing as a political stunt aimed at advancing a "false narrative."
DeJoy was testifying alongside Robert M. Duncan, chairman of the Postal Service's Board of Governors.
Earlier in the afternoon, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., asked DeJoy to provide the committee access to his calendar from the date when he started as postmaster general in mid-June.
DeJoy balked at the request, telling Ocasio-Cortez: "I don't know. I'll check with counsel. … I don't want to set a precedent for my calendar to be submitted every two months."
Ocasio-Cortez told DeJoy that the calendar was a public record and, turning to Maloney, suggested that the committee might have to subpoena it.
"Madam Chairwoman, I would say, you know, the details of this calendar are extraordinarily important to the committee's investigations," Ocasio-Cortez said. "And if we cannot receive them voluntarily, I would recommend consideration of a subpoena for these details."
Ocasio-Cortez asked DeJoy specific questions about his calendar, including whether he'd had any meetings with XPO Logistics, his former company.
DeJoy said that he hadn't but that he had spoken casually with friends at the company.
Ocasio-Cortez asked DeJoy if he or staff had made any deletions to his calendar since he took office. He said he didn't think so.
She also asked whether ethics officers were reviewing his calendar. DeJoy said his meetings were reviewed by ethics officials.
Ocasio-Cortez closed her questioning by bringing up a local issue: She said she had been writing the agency to try to get a ramp installed at the Jackson Heights post office in her district that includes part of Queens. Her time expired before DeJoy could respond to that.