Delegate Joey Garcia, D-Marion, is looking to move across the hall.
Garcia announced this week that he will seek the seat of Sen. Mike Caputo, D-Marion, who recently said he will not seek reelection.
Caputo showed his support for the move Tuesday by introducing Garcia during Garcia's announcement, where he praised the delegate as someone who can put aside party differences.
“He just only wants to do what’s best for West Virginia, because, believe me, you don’t get into these campaigns for fun. You don’t get into them for the glory, and certainly not the money. You’ve got to have West Virginia and your heart,” Caputo said.
Speaking by telephone Thursday, Garcia expressed admiration for Caputo, describing him as a mentor with whom he has shared a strong rapport for a long time.
He praised Caputo's service to Marion County and north-central West Virginia, stating he wouldn't have considered running if Caputo had chosen to seek reelection. Once Caputo announced he wasn’t running, Garcia said, he spoke to his family and concluded that running for the Senate was the right course of action.
"I feel like we're in a political climate of follow the leader and don’t ask questions," Garcia said.
He emphasized his commitment to asking questions but maintaining a reasonable voice, as well as his desire to contribute to moving the state forward by prioritizing the well-being of its citizens over political considerations.
Leaving behind the House of Delegates will be challenging for Garcia, who expressed an affinity for the lively debates and the diversity of voices that characterize the chamber. Nevertheless, he said he believes that representing a larger constituency will enable him to have a greater impact on the lives of Marion County residents.
“I’ve made some very good friends, and I say that across the aisle,” Garcia said. “I think it comes down to being able to represent more people, to have more resources to help the people in Marion County. You’re one of 34, but you represent 1/17 of the state.”
Garcia outlined a key goal of ensuring opportunities for all West Virginians to remain, rebuild and succeed within the state. This entails creating favorable job prospects and higher-paying positions while ensuring safety and protecting workers' rights, he said.
Garcia also stressed the importance of education, from primary schools to higher education institutions. Garcia pointed to several recent developments in higher education as cause for concern, including the closure of Alderson Broaddus University over financial woes and the budgetary problems facing West Virginia University, where major staffing and program cuts are ongoing.
“West Virginia University is going through cuts that are going to hurt the university, students and faculty. A lot of it is because we haven’t appropriately funded that university and it’s boiled up until it’s now being called a crisis,” Garcia said.
The state corrections system is facing a federal lawsuit over inmate deaths and alleged substandard conditions. Garcia has often expressed a desire for reforms. He mentioned recent efforts, including the Legislature’s work to secure $25 million in a recent special session to provide more pay for corrections employees, but said he believes more needs to be done.
Garcia also discussed the lost art of civility in politics, highlighting the value of engaging in respectful discussions and finding common ground. He emphasized the importance of not personalizing political differences, and the need to put the constituents' interests first.
“If I took everything so personally, as others sometimes do, I wouldn’t find those moments where you find that common ground,” Garcia said.
Garcia also rejected the idea of changing parties for political gain, emphasizing that he values collaboration and respectful debate across party lines.
“I’ve yet to see somebody who switched parties do the honorable thing by resigning and then switching. Let someone who selected a Democrat have the representation they elected,” Garcia said. “I’m not going to change who I am to win an election. I think that's a major problem with politics these days.”