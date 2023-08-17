Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Delegate Joey Garcia, D-Marion, is looking to move across the hall.

Garcia announced this week that he will seek the seat of Sen. Mike Caputo, D-Marion, who recently said he will not seek reelection.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

