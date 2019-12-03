Democratic House leader to run for state Senate

A Marion County Democrat in the House of Delegates announced plans to run for the West Virginia Senate on Tuesday.
House Minority Whip Mike Caputo said he will run for a seat currently held by Senate Minority Leader Roman Prezioso, who recently announced plans to retire.
“I’m very proud of my 23 years serving this region in the House of Delegates, and look forward to expanding that service as a West Virginia senator,” Caputo, D-Marion, said in a news release.
“I plan to help take North Central West Virginia to the next level by working with legislators in a bipartisan fashion, and working side-by-side with both business and labor.”
Caputo first won election in 1996 and has served since then. He previously worked for the United Mine Workers union and regularly advocates for other workers’ unions in the state.
On Thursday, Caputo has a hearing scheduled in Kanawha County Magistrate Court for an incident during the 2019 session. He admitted having kicked open a door to the House chamber, frustrated with an anti-Muslim poster on display outside the House chamber for “West Virginia GOP Day.”
The door-kick allegedly injured doorman Logan Casterline, and Caputo was charged with one count of battery. The late Delegate Sharon Lewis Malcolm, R-Kanawha, also alleged Caputo pushed her out of the way with his elbow and cursed at her.