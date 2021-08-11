John Unger, the state’s longest serving senator from the Eastern Panhandle, will resign from the Senate after being appointed to the Berkeley County Magistrate Court.
The court’s chief judge appointed Unger to the position Tuesday, where he will fill the seat to be vacated Aug. 20 by magistrate Richard Stephens, according to the court order. Unger must resign from the Senate before taking the seat.
Unger, a Democrat, was first elected to the Senate in 1998. He won reelection five times, most recently in 2018 when he defeated former Republican Delegate Mike Folk by 1,545 votes.
Unger, who also serves as head minister for three churches in Harper’s Ferry, did not respond to a request for comment.
Gov. Jim Justice will appoint a replacement to Unger’s seat, which covers western Berkeley and Jefferson counties. His replacement will serve until after the 2022 general election, when Unger’s term expires.