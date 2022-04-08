A longtime administrator’s employment with the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources abruptly ended this week.
Jeremiah Samples’s tenure with the department ended on April 7, Allison Adler, director of communications for the department, confirmed Friday.
Samples had served as deputy secretary for the department since 2017.
Adler declined to comment on the circumstances leading to Samples’s departure because it was a personnel matter. Samples did not respond to a request for comment Friday.
Samples’s exit comes less than a month after Gov. Jim Justice voted a bill that would have split the Department of Health and Human Resources into two departments: the Department of Health and the Department of Human Services.
Samples had a long history working in state government.
Prior to serving as deputy secretary, Samples worked as assistant to the DHHR Secretary, having been hired for former department secretary Karen Bowling in 2013.
Samples previously worked as director of health policy for the state Office of the Insurance Commissioner. He also worked as a legislative intern before working in DHHR’s offices of Communications and Legislative Affairs, General Counsel, and Deputy Secretary before becoming Deputy Secretary himself.
Samples also previously worked for the Governor’s Office of Health Enhancement and Lifestyle Planning.