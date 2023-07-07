Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Boy Scouts from the Buckskin Council will be able to camp for free at West Virginia state parks, as well as participate in activities that encourage conservation and preservation of natural resources, under a new memorandum of understanding with the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources.

Gov. Jim Justice announced the collaboration earlier this week during a virtual administration briefing. The agreement will allow Scouts to use the state’s natural parks for service projects, as well as provide free access for camping.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

