Boy Scouts from the Buckskin Council will be able to camp for free at West Virginia state parks, as well as participate in activities that encourage conservation and preservation of natural resources, under a new memorandum of understanding with the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources.
Gov. Jim Justice announced the collaboration earlier this week during a virtual administration briefing. The agreement will allow Scouts to use the state’s natural parks for service projects, as well as provide free access for camping.
“The Boy Scouts are an incredible organization and they do unbelievable work,” Justice said. “They train a lot of young, young kids in the very principles that are the foundation of who we are.”
Under the terms of this agreement, Justice said, Scouting units from the Buckskin Council will be able to camp for free as long as the requested facility is available on the requested date. Recreational activities may also be provided at a reduced or negotiated rate, depending on availability and other factors, according to a release from Justice’s office.
“I’m thrilled that this collaboration between the WVDNR and Boy Scouts has come together and look forward to seeing all the ways these two incredible organizations will work together to instill a love for nature in our youth and promote the preservation of West Virginia's natural beauty for generations to come,” Justice said. “This partnership will give scouts access to unforgettable outdoor experiences and empower them to actively engage in conservation efforts in our beautiful state parks.”
The memorandum also includes provisions to allow the Scouts to give back by completing service projects in the state parks where they enjoy free camping. Before they can start a service project, Scouts will have to complete volunteer agreements and obtain project approval from the DNR’s State Parks Division.
Under the agreement, state parks personnel will also be able to provide educational programming, such as merit badge classes and counseling, to visiting Scouts.
“This collaboration is a win-win situation for both the WVDNR and the Buckskin Council,” DNR Director Brett McMillion said.
By providing an opportunity for Scouts to learn and explore the outdoors, as well as contribute to the conservation and enhancement of the state’s natural resources, McMillion hopes the collaboration will strengthen their appreciation for the natural beauty of the state.
“We hope this experience will translate into a lifelong love for West Virginia,” he said. “We look forward to seeing the positive impact of this partnership on the scouts, our state parks, and the community as a whole.”
Based in Charleston, the Buckskin Council serves 40 counties in West Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio and Virginia. The council’s mission is to help youth develop academic skills, self-confidence, ethics, leadership skills and citizenship skills through outdoor activities.
According to the Justice administration, the agreement is one of several public-private partnerships the DNR has developed over the years to promote environmental stewardship, outdoor education and community engagement.
The DNR works with the Mountaineer Challenge Academy to guide at-risk youths on their first deer hunt and give cadets an opportunity to participate in trout stocking initiatives and stream improvement projects. The agency also oversees the West Virginia Archery in Schools Program, which brings sport to physical education students.
