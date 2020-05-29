Eastern Panhandle doctor challenges Mooney in Republican primary

Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va, who has represented West Virginia’s second district in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2014, is running again this year in a bid to hold his seat for at least two more years, but he’s not without a challenger.
Dr. Matthew Hahn, a family physician from Berkeley Springs, is challenging Mooney in the state’s June 9 Republican primary election. Cathy Kunkel is running unopposed in the Democratic primary.
Hahn might be running as a Republican, but he says the goal of his campaign is nonpartisan.
“I don’t know that either party has really been addressing issues in a way that’s useful," Hahn said. "We now have a Republican administration, and, for years, we had a Democratic administration. Health care has gotten worse through both of them, as have other issues.
“Our politics [on every level] are defined by division, and that leads to gridlock. Nothing gets done. We don’t fix health care. We don’t feed hungry children ... . I have a sense that, with everything we know today, if we were working together, we could do anything we put our minds to.”
Hahn comes to politics through medicine, and said he was inspired to run for federal office after growing increasingly frustrated with how the failures of the health care system affected his own patients. He said he’s seen a number of people put off necessary medical treatments because of problems with their insurance. Last summer, he said, two patients who needed to be hospitalized refused the care because they couldn’t afford it.
“One man — he was a month shy of getting Medicare and had a previous heart attack. He was suffering chest pains, and we both knew he was at great risk for another heart attack. He wouldn’t go to the hospital. He didn’t have the money,” Hahn said. “He told me I had to keep him alive for the next month, and I told him, honestly, I didn’t know if I could. These aren’t problems we should have to face.”
Hahn has written a book on health care reform and, if elected, plans to make it a cornerstone of his policy focus. He said he wants to see a health care option that is all inclusive, affordable and patient driven, instead of insurance driven. He said he also wants there to be choice, and ensure that everyone — no matter coverage level — qualifies for comprehensive care.
He said he believes the challenge with health care is not knowing how to fix it, but getting leadership — nationwide — to make changes.
“At my practice, we do whatever we have to do to get patients the care they need. House calls? We’ll do house calls. Fight insurance companies for you? We’ll do it. That’s the same stance I’ll take to public office,” Hahn said. “One person can’t fix everything, but a member of Congress needs to care about people as human beings as they legislate. If we all did that, we’d make real change, I believe.”
So far in the primary race, Hahn has raised nearly $12,000 and Mooney, who did not respond to multiple requests for interviews, has raised more than $1.2 million, according to campaign filings with the Federal Election Commission. Hahn said he knew he wouldn’t be able to outspend the incumbent in this race, and worked his campaign with that knowledge. And, as a doctor, he said, he’s had less time to campaign as the coronavirus pandemic raged.
“We knew from the beginning it’d be impossible, so we made our campaign decisions based on that thinking,” Hahn said. “COVID-19 has made this more difficult — it’s harder to organize and fundraise — so a lot of the efforts have switched to online, and it’s not as good. But money shouldn’t determine representation — that’s one of the biggest challenges in modern politics. If I’m elected, I want money out of campaigns, and I won’t legislate based on deep pockets.”