Two incumbents and six challengers are seeking four seats in West Virginia’s 35th House District covering a wide swath south of the Kanawha River, including South Charleston and St. Albans, and Dunbar north of the river.
Democrat Doug Skaff Jr. and Republican Moore Capito are seeking their fifth and third two-year terms, respectively. They are joined in the race by Democrats Kathy Ferguson, Rusty Williams and Kayla Young and Republicans Trevor Morris, Larry Pack and Chris Stansbury.
Incumbent Democrat Andrew Byrd opted not to seek a fourth consecutive term, and incumbent Republican Eric Nelson chose to run for the state Senate.
A look at the candidates:
Kathy Ferguson
Ferguson listed health care among her priorities. She said she wants to expand Medicaid and create a committee to look at racial and ethnic health disparities.
Ferguson, a landlord and the only African American in the race, said she supports the Fairness and Crown acts, the former prohibiting discrimination against LGBQT people in housing and public accommodations, and, the latter, banning discrimination based on hairstyles “historically associated with a particular race.”
She also advocates community review boards for police. She said she hopes to repeal the state’s Right to Work law, which allows employees in unionized workplaces to reap union-negotiated benefits without being required to pay union dues; reinstate the prevailing wage law, which guaranteed certain wages on state-funded construction projects; update state Department of Environmental Protection standards; and focus on green jobs.
She opposes “education savings accounts” or other vouchers that give parents public money for private- or home-schooling, saying she supports “more investment in our public school system.”
She criticized Gov. Jim Justice, a Republican, for spending $50 million of $1.25 billion in federal coronavirus relief money on highways.
“Even if it falls under the idea of providing access to clinics and hospitals and that type of thing, then we have hospitals and clinics that are closing,” she said.
Stimulus money should be used to help people pay rent, mortgages and child care expenses, she said.
She had spent about $8,000 of $18,000 raised, according to her most recent campaign finance filing. Donors include unions and Democratic Party gubernatorial candidate Ben Salango.
Doug Skaff Jr.
Skaff prioritizes keeping recent college graduates and others in West Virginia and attracting people to come here. He backs such incentives as eliminating the state income tax for five years for those who stay in state and work in such fields as teaching, nursing and welding.
His second priority is improving broadband access. He said he wants to better regulate existing providers, including requiring a certain amount of in-state technical support. He also wants more companies to compete with providers like Frontier Communications and Suddenlink.
“You can’t just have one provider for certain areas,” he said.
A businessman and an investor in HD Media, owner of the Charleston Gazette-Mail, Skaff also suggested tax breaks and startup funding for small businesses, rather than just “large, out-of-state corporations.” He said small businesses especially need help amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“So many times, we go after all these grand slams and home runs, instead of going after these singles and doubles and helping these smaller companies out,” he said.
Skaff had spent $53,000 of $81,000, according to his most recent campaign filing. Donors include unions and fossil fuel companies. The West Virginia Coal and Oil and Natural Gas associations have endorsed him. He supports coal severance tax cuts.
He said he wants “a balance of environment and industry. I would never do anything that harms our streams and lands, but I will help industry out, when it comes to bringing jobs to West Virginia and saving jobs.”
Skaff opposes private- and home-school vouchers. He also criticized Justice’s use of COVID-19 relief money. He said he’d demand a special session of the Legislature to give lawmakers a say in how future stimulus money is used.
“There is no way that one person should have had the power to dictate where $1.25 billion goes,” Skaff said, “and the fact that he’s still sitting on $900 million is embarrassing.”
Skaff also supports the Fairness Act.
Rusty Williams
Williams, the unpaid lobbyist who helped pass the state’s medical marijuana law, said he wants full decriminalization of the drug.
“The medical cannabis program was set up with a ton of bureaucratic conditions,” he said. “It’s absolutely nonsense to tell doctors they have to adhere to this bureaucratic list to recommend a natural alternative.”
He said he wants to reallocate the money West Virginia spends “warehousing” people — disproportionately Black people — arrested for nonviolent marijuana offenses.
Williams supports raising the minimum wage and is calling for funding to be restored to the nearly depleted James “Tiger” Morton Catastrophic Illness Commission, which pays for lifesaving medical care when residents can’t. Williams said it funded the cancer surgery that saved his life.
He’s now on disability with an inoperable tumor.
Williams said he would have opposed last year’s coal tax cuts.
“In West Virginia, we have a long history, especially, of the extraction industries taking our resources from under our feet,” he said. “The resources leave our state, and so do the profits.”
He opposes private- and home-school vouchers. He said Justice should have called a special session to determine how to spend federal coronavirus relief money. He said he supports the Fairness and the Crown acts.
Williams had spent $17,000 of $28,000 raised from unions and other donors, according to his most recent filing.
Kayla Young
Young said her priority is making people’s lives easier.
“I want to make sure everybody has clean water and everybody has jobs — and good-paying, stable jobs,” she said.
Young, who has worked as a lobbyist for the West Virginia Environmental Council during legislative sessions, said she would have voted against the 2019 coal tax cuts.
“We’re not doing it for tech, we’re not doing it for any other types of jobs,” she said. “We rely on these volatile industries that have bigger forces at hand like market changes.”
She said she doesn’t think she would favor private- or home-school vouchers but doesn’t know enough about the issue to say at this time.
Regarding COVID-19 relief money, she said Justice should have allowed the Legislature to weigh in and none of the money should have gone to roads. She said money immediately should have been spent to help people with utility bills. Justice waited six months to announce the release of $25 million to do that.
The money will cover only bills delinquent from March 1 to July 31, when most people received $1,200 in federal stimulus checks and many unemployed people were eligible for $600 a week in extra benefits.
Future stimulus money should be used to help pay current utility bills, feed people, aid county health departments and help small businesses, Young said.
The food-truck business she operates has been idled by the pandemic, leaving her unemployed and at home raising her children.
Young supports the Fairness Act.
She’s spent $30,000 of $51,000 raised from unions and others, according to her latest campaign finance filing.
Moore CapitoCapito, an attorney, emphasized modernizing West Virginia’s economy. He touts his lead sponsorship of a 2018 bill that established the Entrepreneurship and Innovation Investment Fund in the West Virginia Development Office, as well as his work on a financial technology bill this year.
Capito said legislators should review how to distribute potential future COVID-19 relief money. He said it is “difficult to Monday-morning quarterback” Justice on the issue, given the rarity of the pandemic.
Regarding the Fairness Act, Capito said he thinks it is “worthy of a conversation.” He said the same about private- and home-schooling vouchers.
Capito voted for the 2019 coal severance tax cuts and said he supports the move to create and keep jobs in the state.
He said legislators need to hear from teachers, service personnel, parents, county boards of education and other stakeholders in the next session.
Capito’s campaign has spent $92,000 and raised $145,000, including contributions from political action committees representing coal, oil and gas companies; pharmaceutical and insurance companies; and the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce.
Trevor Morris
A 2020 graduate of St. Albans High School, Morris said he wants health care providers to provide cost estimates to patients for services and he supports Justice’s Roads to Prosperity bond program. Voters in 2017 approved the state issuing up to $1.6 billion in bonds for highway and bridge construction.
Morris supports Justice’s COVID-19 relief spending. He does not take issue with the lack of legislative oversight.
“I do think the governor should have the final say there, because it needs to happen quick, and things in government never happen quick,” Morris said.
Morris opposes the Fairness Act.
“I believe that we have religious freedom,” Morris said, “and that religious freedom gives us the power to say no.”
Morris said he is open to private- and home-school vouchers.
“I think we should be able to take [public] money and put it where the kids are,” he said.
Morris’s campaign has spent about $3,500 and raised about $5,100.
Larry Pack
The CEO of Stonerise Healthcare, Pack said the state should prioritize workforce training, especially in nursing.
“We’re training 50 or 100 registered nurses a year, but we really need to do thousands,” Pack said.
Pack urges greater communication between health care providers and public health agencies.
County health departments are “not always consistent on how they’re applying their rules and regulations,” Pack said. “It’s just been a crisis where a lot of people are working hard but our system’s just not set up to handle this pandemic.”
Pack said legislators should have a say in how COVID-19 relief money is distributed.
He said he’d have to review Fairness Act legislation before deciding whether to support it or not, and he said he doesn’t know how he would have voted on last year’s coal severance tax cuts.
Pack said that whether he supports education savings accounts could hinge on the size of the account per student.
“I don’t think we can take substantial monies out of our public education budget,” he said.
Pack’s campaign has spent almost $227,000 and raised about $264,000. Contributors include Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, the campaign for Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., and several energy companies.
Chris Stansbury
Stansbury, an optometrist who was elected to the House in 2014, could not be reached for comment. His campaign spent $45,000 and raised almost $83,000, including contributions from Pack, Mooney’s campaign and Morrisey.