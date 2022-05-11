Richwood-backed candidates ousted two of the three incumbents on the Nicholas County Board of Education Tuesday, according to unofficial election night results.
The defeats of Fred Amick and Libby Spencer Coffman come as Nicholas schools Superintendent Donna Burge-Tetrick says the school system is considering how to cut the budgets for new schools in Richwood and Summersville. Schools in both those communities were torn down after the June 2016 flood and still haven't been rebuilt.
“I think it's a win for the students of Nicholas County," Weldon "Chip" Perrine said of his victory. "It's time that we get the schools built."
Rick Green, the other victor, said the county needs to "get our kids in a building, and the pods won't last much longer."
Those "pods" are the trailer classrooms that Richwood Middle, Richwood High and Summersville Middle students have been in for years.
Phil Berry was only incumbent to win reelection Tuesday. The board's two other incumbents, Gus Penix and Roy Moose, weren't running because their terms haven't yet expired.
Green and Perrine will take office July 1. They may join the board in time to affect the rebuilding budgets and plans before those projects begin construction.
On March 21, the board rejected the lowest bid to start rebuilding Richwood Middle and Richwood High into a consolidated school alongside Richwood's Cherry River Elementary.
The bid came in roughly $17 million higher than the previously estimated cost of $30 million. Architects and county school officials cited such factors as inflation and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Amick and Coffman were part of the 4-1 vote to reject that low bid. The one dissenter was Moose, a former longtime Richwood teacher.
Compared to the Richwood rebuilding project, the board previously budgeted at least four times as much for the Glade Creek Business Park project.
There, Summersville Middle is planned to be rebuilt as part of a consolidation that includes still-operating schools that weren't damaged by the flood. So the majority of the Federal Emergency Management Agency flood recovery money is planned, under the current board, to go toward a project near Summersville that hasn't yet been bid out for construction.
Asked if he would cut both projects' budgets or just shift funding from the Glade Creek project to the Richwood one, Perrine said, “I've got to actually see what the plans are for each school. Although they say it's public, it really hasn't been put out in the public for everyone to see."
“I think the people of Nicholas County just want some brick-and-mortar schools," he said. "They don't care about all the fancy stuff."
Green said he's a lifelong Richwood resident and graduate of Richwood High with a daughter and wife who work at Richwood Middle. But he said both projects' budgets will have to be cut.
“I don't want people to think I'm going to spend all the money in Richwood and take away from Summersville," he said.
"I just want our county to come back as one,” he said.