Recounts in two Charleston City Council elections did not change the outcomes in either race Tuesday morning.
The Kanawha County Board of Canvassers, made up of the county's three commissioners, met at 7 a.m. to conduct recounts in Charleston City Council’s at-large and Ward 8 races.
By 7:40 a.m., ballots cast in Ward 8 had been hand-counted and results remained the same, with business owner Kathy Rubio beating incumbent candidate Robert Sheets by one vote. Sheets had requested the recount after Rubio garnered 48 votes to his 47.
“I wish her well,” Sheets, who was seeking his fourth term on council, said after hearing the results of the recount.
Rubio, the owner of Spa Bliss salon, said she’s looking forward to getting started on council and plans on working hard as a council member.
The recount also did not affect the outcome of city council's at-large race.
Candidate Corey Zinn, who with 1,852 votes was the seventh-highest voter getter among the 11 Democrats in the race, requested the recount. Only the top six finishers advance to November’s general election.
After the canvass last week, Zinn trailed candidate Shawn Taylor by 28 votes. Zinn had requested a recount of 23 of the city’s 49 precincts, but called for the recount to stop after 15 precincts were recounted. The recount was complete by around 11 a.m.
The recount resulted in two changes -- candidates Joe Solomon and Chuck Hamsher lost one vote each. There were no changes to the six top vote-getters or their order in the race.
Commission President Kent Carper speculated the two changes were the result of one of two scenarios -- either a mistake was made during Tuesday’s recounts, or a counter picked up on a voter's attempt to fill in box on an absentee ballot that a voting machine missed.
“It was such a small variance, it was not outcome determinative, that it's really not our job to look at that,” Carper said.
Zinn said he felt validated in requesting the recount after seeing the first change.
“That felt very validating in that yes, there are mistakes,” Zinn said. “No one could explain that mistake. They kind of concluded it must have been a machine error, so we know that those exist. But we confirmed that there were not enough mistakes in my favor."
Zinn said seeing the recount gave him confidence in the election and vote-counting process.
“This is the closest I've ever been to, certainly a recount but even just the counting process at all,” Zinn said. “And I have a lot of confidence in their checks and balances -- two people tallying as someone's counting them. It seemed very open and transparent. And it was kind of incredible to hear votes called out around me. It really felt real, and it just proved that every vote matters.”
Taylor, the at-large race’s sixth-highest vote-getter, and incumbent Jennifer Pharr, who had the most votes of any at-large candidate, also filed in the recount.
By law, candidates who demand a recount may stop it at any point except in the middle of a precinct. Other candidates in the race may post a $300 bond to preserve their right to demand that the recount continue in the event the first candidate asks to stop. The bond is refundable to candidates who prevail in their respective races. Neither Taylor nor Pharr objected to Zinn’s request to stop the recount.
Taylor said the recount procedure is important and should be an example to others that voting process in the United States works.
“The candidates, the city, the county, followed the statute, followed the process,” he said. “Regardless of the outcome, I think it's proof to people in Charleston and West Virginia and the United States that our voting process works. This should renew their faith in secretaries of state and county commissioners and the people that count the votes. That they are invested in protecting the process and giving us an accurate count.”
Pharr said she had filed the bond to ensure that, in the event the recount changed the outcome, she could see to it that all precincts were recounted.
“If [Zinn] would have gone up by 29 votes, I would have wanted every vote to be counted because I think every vote should count," Pharr said. "And it may not have necessarily affected my race, but I’ve been telling my 19-year-old son that his vote counts, every vote counts.”
Pharr said she was pleased with the recount process, which she said reinforced the validity of the election.
“The processes that we have in place for checks and balances, we get to see that, indeed they are correct," Pharr said. “Commissioner Carper said it was democracy in action, and I believe that. And the poll workers, it's clear that they take this very seriously, and I appreciate that.”
By law, candidates who request recounts but do not prevail are required to pay for the recount. As of Tuesday afternoon, the cost of the recounts had not been determined.
Carper guessed the recount Tuesday could cost between $3,000 and $5,000.
“I think we could run up quite a tab if we wanted to,” Carper said. “The Commission does believe this is not supposed to be punitive. It's not supposed to be cost prohibitive. And we asked the Legislature to have an automatic recount if it's very close. They chose not to do that."