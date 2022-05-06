Two Charleston Republicans are vying for the party’s nomination to the House of Delegates seat that comprises the city of Charleston.
Julien Aklei and John Luoni have filed to represent the 54th House District. The winner of Tuesday’s primary will take on incumbent Delegate Mike Pushkin, D-Kanawha, who is running unopposed in the Democratic primary in his bid for reelection.
Aklei said while she’s been out listening to voters, she’s heard that they’re mostly concerned with “basic issues, like freedom, [the] Constitution, [Americans] not becoming communists,” saying voters are concerned about the direction the United States has moved in the last couple years.
Luoni said he hears a lot of concern from parents about the material they believe is being taught in public schools. If elected, he said he would support legislation in West Virginia similar to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law, which allows parents to sue school districts and gives schools the ability to fire teachers for discussing LGBTQ+ issues in kindergarten through third grade classrooms.
“There’s more and more, unfortunately, left-leaning or left-wing things that are creeping into our public schools. You never had any of this going on in the past,” Luoni said. “I hear that from a lot of parents, that’s just not my thought.”
Luoni said he supports using taxpayer money to pay for private school tuition for children so low-income families can have the same freedoms as wealthy parents who take their children out of public schools due to social issues.
“If they want a conservative education that focuses on academics, as opposed to some of these sexual issues for little children, they should be able to do that,” he said.
Aklei said, “I would want to hear both sides, because I could be swayed” on using taxpayer money to pay for private school tuition, which is now being implemented through the HOPE Scholarship. She said she also doesn’t agree with public school instructors teaching young children about gender orientation and sexual identity.
“Teachers shouldn’t be talking to kids about gender and stuff like that,” she said.
Both Luoni and Aklei said they are anti-abortion, except in the case of imminent death of the mother due to pregnancy complications. Aklei said she’d support exceptions early on in a pregnancy in cases of rape and incest. Luoni said he was “undecided” on allowing exceptions for rape and incest.
Aklei and Luoni both supported emphasizing trade careers in public schools. Aklei said the state should focus on making children more independent when they get out of high school, and give those who desire a trade education the chance to learn those skills. Luoni said the state should continue increasing support for technical schools like BridgeValley.
Luoni said he wants to increase the mandatory sentences for low-level offenders and increase bail amounts to keep people in jails and out of sight. He said this will help people feel safer in places like downtown Charleston.
“I hear from people all the time that say, ‘I don’t really feel safe in certain areas, or doing this or going out by myself to go to a restaurant, or to a baseball game or a show,’” he said.
Aklei said West Virginia could be one of the first states to capitalize on cryptocurrency. She said lawmakers should start clearing up the tax code for cryptocurrency and preparing an infrastructure to support the technology.
“Having laws that allow businesses to use crypto is going to be pretty important,” Aklei said. “If we can get on that new technology ahead of other states, I think that would be really good for West Virginia.”