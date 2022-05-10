Vera McCormick won the Republican primary for Kanawha County Clerk Tuesday night, putting her a little closer to another term.
McCormick, who has served three six-year terms, unofficially pulled in 7,816 votes, or about 77% of the total cast, beating out challenger Jared Page, a municipal judge and legislative analyst for the state Legislature. Page had 2,391 votes.
“It’s kind of exciting, but it’s not over yet,” McCormick said as votes from the last precincts were being counted. McCormick said if reelected in the general election she’d run her office the same way she has, “professionally and take care of the citizens as they expect me to.”
Reached late Tuesday, Page said he knew the race against McCormick would be an uphill battle. He thanked people who supported him in the election and McCormick for running a civil and clean campaign. He said McCormick is “a wonderful lady.”
“I ran not against her, but to change some things. Voters spoke and that’s how it’s going to be,” Page said. “The voters spoke and she won and so I’m going to support her wholeheartedly.”
McCormick will go on to face Democrat Amanda Estep-Burton, a former state delegate, in the November general election. Estep-Burton was unopposed in the Democratic primary.
Also Tuesday, Judge Kenneth Ballard and Judge Maryclaire Akers were elected to fill the remaining two years of terms on the 13th Judicial Circuit in Kanawha County they were appointed to temporarily fill about a year ago.
Ballard won the Division 3 race over Zoe Shavers, chief deputy public defender at the Kanawha County Public Defender’s Office who formerly worked for the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office. Ballard collected 13,846 votes to Shavers’ 5,394.
A former family court judge, Ballard was appointed by Gov. Jim Justice to the 13th Circuit in April 2021 to replace long-time former judge Tod Kaufman.
Ballard attributed his win to voters recognizing that he’s done good work during his 12 years as a judge in Kanawha County.
“I’m honored to receive their vote and I’m thankful to be a public servant for the citizens of this county,” he said.
Akers, a former Kanawha County assistant prosecutor, was elected to serve the remaining two years of a term as judge in Division 7 of the 13th Circuit.
Justice appointed Akers to the seat in March 2021 to fill the vacancy left by the death of late judge Charles King. She was unopposed in the race.
Kanawha County voters on Tuesday also showed their continued support for the county’s safety levy. Last on the ballot in 2018, the safety levy received 78% of the vote, more than the 60% needed to pass it.
The levy brings in about $17.8 million annually, $8.2 million each for ambulance services and bus routes throughout Kanawha County, and $1.4 million for local fire and police departments. The measure has passed every time it has been placed on the ballot, dating back to 1973.