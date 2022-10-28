Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The competition for West Virginia House of Delegates District 57 is between an incumbent Democratic leader and a person who came to the Mountain State for work a few years ago and now calls Charleston home.

House Minority Leader Doug Skaff, D-Kanawha, is seeking re-election to his fifth term in the House, and Republican Ernest Blevins, while not a newcomer to state government, is seeking his first political office.

Lacie Pierson covers politics. She can be reached at 304-348-1723 or lacie.pierson@hdmediallc.com. Follow @laciepierson on Twitter.

