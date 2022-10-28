The competition for West Virginia House of Delegates District 57 is between an incumbent Democratic leader and a person who came to the Mountain State for work a few years ago and now calls Charleston home.
House Minority Leader Doug Skaff, D-Kanawha, is seeking re-election to his fifth term in the House, and Republican Ernest Blevins, while not a newcomer to state government, is seeking his first political office.
E.C. “Bud” Anderson is listed as a Mountain Party candidate on the ballot. Anderson's contact information wasn't listed on the West Virginia Secretary of State's website.
Blevins, a native of South Carolina and later Georgia before moving to West Virginia, previously worked for the West Virginia Historical Preservation Office. He currently works for Weller & Associates, a cultural resource management firm.
Skaff is the president of HD Media, parent company of the Gazette-Mail.
Blevins is interested in serving in the House after becoming one of the “outsiders who came in, exactly the kind of person we're trying to attract to West Virginia.”
“I don't have the 'I've lived here all my life' story, but I have chosen to stay here with my kids and wife,” Blevins said. “When I moved here, I found out that most of the history that I knew was wrong. I would not be surprised if the rest of the outside world thinks the same things, but if they moved here or came here and started looking around, they'll find out a lot of their preconceptions about West Virginia are wrong.”
Skaff, who served two terms in the House from 2009 to 2012 before being elected again in 2018, leads the House Democratic Caucus, comprised of 22 delegates.
The supermajority in the House has mixed up its priorities and does more to serve out-of-state interests than the interests of West Virginians, Skaff said.
“I think a lot of times we lose focus on the people who want to live, work, and raise their families here and succeed,” Skaff said. “We need to do whatever we can to support our small businesses, help people getting back on their feet after COVID, giving them the resources they need to succeed.”
House District 57 includes most of South Charleston and Dunbar.
Education was a priority issue for Blevins and Skaff.
Blevins supports school choice, having six children, one of whom virtually attends school, while three others attend public school. His oldest two children are in college.
Blevins said he supports legislation passed in recent years to establish the HOPE Scholarship and establish more charter schools in West Virginia.
“I support that idea of school choice and determining what is best for the students to learn and what works for the families,” Blevins said. “I support the measures that have been passed that now allow for the choices on education and how to get kids best educated.”
Skaff said the Republican-majority Legislature has “been focusing on anything but public education,” saying there's a need to restore resources to public schools in West Virginia.
“We've done everything in our power to continue to kick that can down the road,” Skaff said. “It's not just about giving teachers a pay raise. It's looking at our curriculum, what we're doing inside the classroom to produce a better student, to produce a better education for all our students. We have to give them the tools and resources they need.”