After a review of provisional and absentee ballots Monday morning, the results of a Charleston City Council primary election race where one vote separated the top two vote-getters remain unchanged.
Charleston business owner Kathy Rubio won the seat representing Ward 8 over three-term councilman Robert Sheets. Rubio garnered 48 votes to Sheets’ 47.
“I’m excited about the outcome and looking forward to the future,” Rubio said Monday. “I would like to thank all my friends and neighbors who have supported me through my campaign.”
Sheets said he planned to ask for a recount “just to be sure.”
In Ward 8, the board of canvassers considered five outstanding absentee and provisional votes. Only two were counted. Of the three that were not counted, two were from poll workers who didn’t live in the ward. Another was not registered to vote.
“Then what obviously happened there, the two that we did count, it's obvious the one didn't bother to vote in the ward race, and one voted down-ballot,” Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper said. “That's obviously what happened.”
Altogether, 242 provisional and absentee ballots from the primary election were counted and 53 were not counted. The additional ballots did not change the results of any election.
Carper said 20 to 30 of the provisional ballots were those in which people voted in the wrong precincts after their precincts changed because of redistricting. The commission followed guidelines from the Secretary of State’s Office that instructed it to do what it could to count lawful votes, Carper said.
“People had their polling places changed and didn’t understand it,” Carper said. “There was really no harm, no foul. And what we did is make sure they couldn't vote for something they weren't legally allowed to do, for example, like [the City Council], or delegate, things like that.
“They were lawful voters; they went to the wrong precinct," Carper said. "Normally, their votes are just flatly denied, just like they're not registered.”
Corey Zinn, who ran for an at-large seat on the City Council, said he plans to request a recount in that race. Zinn was the seventh-highest vote-getter of 11 Democrats in the race. Only six Democrats will go on to the general election in November.
After the canvass Monday, Zinn had 1,852 votes. Shawn Taylor, the sixth-highest vote-getter, had 1,880.
As of Monday afternoon, workers were still completing a portion of the canvass that requires a hand count of some precincts. The county will declare the results of the election, which remain unofficial until they’re certified, within 48 hours.