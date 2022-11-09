Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

West Virginia voters drastically strengthened the Republican super majority in the West Virginia Legislature in this year's election.

In total, Republicans gained 17 legislative seats, cutting the Democrats' already slim political minority in half, according to unofficial election results posted on the Secretary of State's website.

Lacie Pierson covers politics. She can be reached at 304-348-1723 or lacie.pierson@hdmediallc.com. Follow @laciepierson on Twitter.

