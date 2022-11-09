West Virginia voters drastically strengthened the Republican super majority in the West Virginia Legislature in this year's election.
In total, Republicans gained 17 legislative seats, cutting the Democrats' already slim political minority in half, according to unofficial election results posted on the Secretary of State's website.
Most notable in the race were Democratic incumbent losses in the Senate, where voters in southeastern West Virginia elected Republican Vince Deeds, of Greenbrier County over incumbent Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier.
Baldwin was disappointed Wednesday, saying he felt like he'd worked hard and done a good job for his district, particularly in recovery following the 2016 flooding and providing channels of clear, reliable communication for government resources in the district.
Baldwin had plans to remain active in his community, but was considering his options Wednesday.
“I'm grateful for the time that I had,” Baldwin said. “I'm grateful for all the love and support that people have shown. I thank the people of the 10th District for the opportunity to serve them for the past five years. It's been the honor of a lifetime.”
Baldwin said it was interesting that West Virginians rejected the proposed amendments to the West Virginia Constitution but overwhelmingly elected people who supported the policies those amendments represented to the statehouse.
“I would urge people to watch this legislative session,” Baldwin said. “The amendments that were defeated, they're going to come back again. I think people need to be aware of who they're electing and the policies they're putting into place.
Senator-in-waiting Deeds was “excited and humbled” to be elected to the seat for the district that includes Summers, Monroe, Greenbrier, Nicholas, and Fayette counties.
Deeds said he believed the consistent conservative messaging from the state party was a big boost in the party's election victories Tuesday.
“Under the leadership of Gov. Jim Justice and the Senate and the House, where we've been using conservative Republican values and polices to manage the government in a way that is historical for our state,” Deeds said. “For me, it's God, family, service, and let's invest in West Virginia.”
Baldwin was among four incumbent Democrats who lost their re-election bids.
The other Democrats who won't return to the Statehouse in 2023 were Sens. Ron Stollings, D-Boone, Richard Lindsay, D-Kanawha, and Hannah Geffert, D-Berkeley.
Sen. Mike Woelfel, D-Cabell, was the only incumbent Democrat left standing after the red wave crashed in the Senate Tuesday.
Senate districts in Kanawha and Cabell counties were points of contention in the Senate in 2021, when legislators completed their constitutionally-required redrawing of the state's legislative districts.
There are 17 districts in the West Virginia Senate, with two senators per district. The ultimate result from redistricting broke up two districts that respectively included Cabell and Kanawha counties, both of which had two Democrats representing them.
The districts Woelfel and Lindsay had represented were impacted by the change. The district Stollings represented also was changed to include part of Kanawha County, where Republican Mike Stuart, who defeated Stollings in all of the counties in their district, resides.
Woelfel said he was humbled by the support he received, and he was ready to do the heavy work with other three remaining in Senate Democrats — Sens. Bob Plymale, D-Cabell, Mike Caputo, D-Marion, and Glenn Jeffries, D-Putnam.
“I think, specifically in our community, people still vote for the person,” Woelfel said. “At least here, I think, the party label is not the primary focus for the voter. I have a lot of people that showed their faith in me, and I'm going to work really hard across the aisle to try to produce for them.”
The House of Delegates lost 10 Democrats this election cycle.
There were 24 House races throughout the state that had no Democratic candidates.
Delegate Mike Pushkin, D-Kanawha, serves as the chairman of the West Virginia Democratic Executive Committee.
Pushkin handily won his race. which includes the West Virginia State Capitol.
Being the political minority in the state makes it hard to recruit people to run for office, but having one election behind them under the new district maps gives the party a path forward, Pushkin said.
“A lot of these districts, many were drawn not based on where people live, but more to do with how they vote,” Pushkin said.
Democratic Delegates John Doyle, D-Jefferson, Dave Pethtel, D-Wetzel, and Brent Boggs, D-Braxton, didn't seek re-election. Delegate Barbara Evans Fleischauer, D-Monongalia, sought election to a state Senate seat, but lost to Republican Mike Oliverio.
Delegate Chad Lovejoy, D-Cabell, lost a primary race to Delegate Ric Griffith, D-Wayne, after the two ended up in the same district in the 2021 redistricting process.
Griffith won his re-election bid Tuesday.
Four House Democrats unofficially lost their races Tuesday.
Delegate Phil Diserio, D-Brooke, lost his first re-election bid for the House to Republican Jimmy Willis, and longtime lawmaker Delegate Ed Evans, D-McDowell, lost to Republican Anita Hall.
Delegate Lisa Zukoff, D-Marshall, lost to Republican Charles Sheedy Jr. Zukoff and Pethtel ended up in the same district in the redistricting process, a circumstance Pethtel cited when he announced he wouldn't seek re-election.
Delegate Cody Thompson, D-Randolph, who had been the first openly gay person elected to state office when he won in 2020, lost his re-election bid to Republican Elias Coop-Gonzalez.
Even without the numbers on their side, Pushkin said he and the other 11 remaining House Democrats are ready to work together with the 88-member Republican majority to push policies to help West Virginians.
“Each of us, regardless of party, represents not just our district, but the state,” Pushkin said. “We all have the same voice up there. I would hope now that the election is over we could try to put the politics aside and work together for policies that will help improve the lives of West Virginians. Of course, it will be more difficult with so few of us.”