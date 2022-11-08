All six of Charleston's at-large City Council seats will again be occupied by Democrats, according to unofficial election results from the Kanawha County Circuit Clerk's Office.
With all 193 precincts reporting, incumbent Caitlin Cook was the highest vote-getter in the race with 7,054 votes. She was followed by Becky Ceperley, also an incumbent, with 7,040 votes; Shawn Taylor with 7,023 votes; incumbent Jennifer Pharr with 7,020 votes; incumbent Emmett Pepper with 6,717 votes; and Joe Solomon with 6,518 votes.
Pepper, who was appointed to the City Council last November to fill the seat of the late John Kennedy Bailey, said he's looking forward to engaging with more residents across the city. With a full term ahead of him, Pepper said he wants to focus on diversifying Charleston's economy, building up its small businesses and responding to constituent needs and concerns.
"People live in a place because they have a job, yes, but they also live there because they like it," Pepper said. "The city that we’re making is a place people like to live. That's exciting."
Pharr's reelection Tuesday comes after "an incredibly tumultuous time" in her life. Now, she said, she's eager to move forward and get to work.
"I'm always a little bit nervous simply because it's an election night. You work hard, put in so much effort, and then wait," Pharr said. "I think right now what we're seeing is that the voters showed up and they like the progress they're seeing happen in Charleston."
Over the next four years, Pharr said, she wants to see the city continue its economic and community development. She regularly has friends visit from out of state, she said, who "love what they're seeing in downtown Charleston."
"I think honestly new perspectives, ideas, that's always good," Pharr said. "People who really want to put in the work of improving Charleston, they're there [at council meetings]. They show up. The residents see that and will always see that."
Of the city's 20 wards, only 12 saw contested races Tuesday night.
Ward 1 -- Democrat incumbent Pat Jones beat Sheena Griffith with 290 votes to Griffith's 117. Jones has served on Charleston’s City Council for nearly two decades. Griffith, an addiction recovery coach, ran as an independent with other candidates under West Virginia Can’t Wait, a progressive group.
Ward 2 -- Democratic incumbent Bobby Haas topped Republican Jay “Doug” Hughart, 217-176.
Ward 6 -- Democrat Michael Ferrell defeated independent candidate and pastor Michael Farmer for a West Side district, 213-159.
Ward 8 -- Republican business owner Kathy Rubio defeated teacher and political activist Malyka Knapp-Smith, a Democrat, 194-128.
Ward 9 -- Incumbent Mary Beth Hoover, a Democrat, topped independent Gail Michelson, 525-203, to keep control of the East End ward.
Ward 13 -- Frank Annie, a Republican running with West Virginia Can’t Wait, beat Democrat Justin Williams, 426-371. Annie, who works at Charleston Area Medical Center, centered his campaign on improving public health and harm reduction efforts throughout the city.
Ward 14 -- Democrat Patrick Salango beat Ashley Switzer, 621-401, in the South Hills ward. Salango, an attorney, is the brother of Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango.
Ward 15 -- Incumbent Democrat Sam Minardi succeeded in his bid to keep his seat against Republican Harper Gardner, 607-504.
Ward 18 -- Republican Pam Burka beat Democratic incumbent Bobby Brown and independent candidate Dana Skerbetz with 318 votes. Brown collected 308 votes, while Skerbetz secured 104.
Ward 19 -- Independent incumbent Brady Campbell lost to Republican Brent Burton for control of the South Hills ward. Burton collected 526 votes to 369 for Campbell, who was elected in 2018 in the ward as a Republican.
Ward 20 -- Democratic incumbent Chad Robinson defeated attorney Joey Spano, a Republican, 465-309.
Candidates in the following races were unopposed:
Ward 3 -- Democratic incumbent Chuck Overstreet; Ward 4 -- Democratic incumbent Larry Moore; Ward 5 -- Democratic incumbent Jeanine Rose Faegre; Ward 7 -- Democrat Beth Kerns will take the seat previously held by Adam Knauff, a Republican who did not seek reelection; Ward 10 -- Democrat Chelsea Steelhammer will take over the seat previously held by small business owner Keeley Steele after beating Steele in May’s primary. Steele's write-in campaign was unsuccessful; Ward 12 -- Democratic incumbent Joseph Jenkins; Ward 16 -- Republican John Gianola will take control of the ward previously represented by Republican Bobby Reishman, who did not seek reelection; Ward 17 -- Democratic incumbent Bruce King.