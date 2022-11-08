Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

emmett pepper
Charleston City Council at-large winner Emmett Pepper is greeted by a supporter at the Democrats' election watch party at Black Sheep Burritos and Brews, in Charleston, Tuesday night.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

All six of Charleston's at-large City Council seats will again be occupied by Democrats, according to unofficial election results from the Kanawha County Circuit Clerk's Office.

With all 193 precincts reporting, incumbent Caitlin Cook was the highest vote-getter in the race with 7,054 votes. She was followed by Becky Ceperley, also an incumbent, with 7,040 votes; Shawn Taylor with 7,023 votes; incumbent Jennifer Pharr with 7,020 votes; incumbent Emmett Pepper with 6,717 votes; and Joe Solomon with 6,518 votes.

