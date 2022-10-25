Wednesday is the first day of early voting in West Virginia for the 2022 General Election.
The early voting period lasts 10 days, with Saturday, Nov. 5 being the last day to vote in-person before the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Every county courthouse or its annex in all 55 counties serves as early voting locations, Secretary of State Mac Warner said in a news release.
Early voting takes place during the same hours that the county's courthouse is open, Warner said. On Saturdays, early voting locations are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Some counties, like Kanawha offer additional polling places for early voting.
There are nine early voting locations in Kanawha County, according to a tweet from the Kanawha County government Twitter account.
In addition to the Voter Registration Office inside the Kanawha Judicial Annex, Kanawha County voters can vote at the Cross Lanes detachment of the Kanawha Sheriff's Office, Belle Town Hall, St. Albans Town Hall, Sissonville Library, Elkview Community Center, Marmet Town Hall, City of Nitro Police Department, and the Black Diamond Girl Scout Council Building on Charleston's West Side.
For more information about voting visit the secretary of state's website, GoVoteWV.com, or contact your local county clerk.