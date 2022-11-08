As the time ticked down to cast votes in the 2022 midterm elections Tuesday evening, the parking lot at Kanawha City Elementary School was packed with residents looking to have their voices heard.
Some were in a rush, stopping by the polling place after finishing their workday and before heading home to their families. One woman, as she exited the precinct, said a line had formed inside with people waiting to mark their ballots.
Russ Stokes, a 49-year-old who works in the region as a computer technician, said he came out to vote because of "well, everything kind of."
"We're sort of falling apart in what we've had going in the past, I don't know, let's see -- the country is over 200 years old, so since then?" Stokes said.
Stokes said it's frustrating to see so many residents vote against what he believes is their own self interest. He wasn't, however, hopeful that his vote would make a difference, despite the obligation he felt to cast it.
"I mean, if I'm honest about it I feel like I'm about to walk in there, place my vote and have it mean zip because I feel so wildly outnumbered in the area," Stokes said. "It's a little hard to get excited, but if I don't do it I feel like I don't have the right to complain over the next few years."
Polls in West Virginia remain open until 7:30 p.m.
Earlier in the day at Charleston's Garnet Career Center, one poll worker remarked they'd seen more attendance that morning than in years' past.
Fred Wright, who lives on the city's East End, said it was his first time voting in a local election while living in West Virginia.
"I'm from California, but I've been here two years," Wright said. "I thought it was time I came out and saw what the issues were, what folks running were about."
Wright, 54, said he knew "pretty well" who we was voting for before he headed into the polling place. Candidates had spent a lot of time knocking on his door, he said, and he appreciated what many had to say.
"I can't recall specifically what they told me, but I remember -- I know they care about the things I care about," Wright said. "I am a little nervous to vote, I'll tell you truthfully, but it's exciting too."
Advocates set up outside precincts throughout the city, attempting to engage voters before they entered to cast their vote.
An official from the West Virginia Secretary of State's Office responded to complaints about potential violations of electioneering laws at George Washington High School, in South Hills, early Tuesday afternoon.
After inspection, no wrongdoing was found, said Tracy White, president of the Kanawha County School Board. There is, however, a school district policy banning political activity on any school property.
White, along with counsel from the school board, formally requested that all political activists leave school property. They complied.
"Everyone was friendly, no one was causing a scene. It doesn't matter political party or candidate -- our policies are our policies," White said. "I do believe maybe [the policy] needs to be cleared up. I plan on bringing it up at our next meeting. If it were allowed, you know, we've got a pretty big levy on the ballot. We'd be out there ourselves."
If you're unsure where your precinct is after redistricting took place last year, visit the Secretary of State's website, GoVoteWV.com, and click on the “Find Your Polling Place” box to put in your name and birthday to figure out where you can go to vote.
You must provide an approved form of identification at the polls to vote. The ID must be valid and not expired. Approved forms of identification include:
- Voter registration card
- Driver's license
- Student ID card
- Concealed carry permit
- Medicare or Social Security card
- Birth certificate
- West Virginia hunting or fishing license
- West Virginia SNAP ID card
- West Virginia TANF program ID card
- Bank or debit card
- Utility bill or bank statement issued within six months of election day
- Health insurance card issued to the voter
- Any document issued by the West Virginia or United States government containing the voter's name, including a passport, U.S or West Virginia government employee ID or military ID
If you want to prepare before heading to the polls, sample ballots are available at GoVoteWV.com by clicking the box that says “Sample Ballot PDFs by Precinct.” Sample ballots also are displayed at individual precincts.
If the polls close while you are in line, and you were in line by 7:30 p.m., you are still eligible to vote.