Voting at Mary C. Snow Westside Elementary school Tuesday morning.

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

West Virginians continued trickling into polling places early Tuesday afternoon to cast votes in the general election. Polls remain open until 7:30 p.m.

At the Garnet Career Center, in Charleston, one poll worker remarked they'd seen more attendance that morning than in years' past.

