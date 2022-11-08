Today is Election Day in West Virginia. Polls opened at 6:30 a.m. and will remain open until 7:30 p.m.
If you're unsure where your precinct is after redistricting took place last year, visit the Secretary of State's website, GoVoteWV.com, and click on the “Find Your Polling Place” box to put in your name and birthday to figure out where you can go to vote.
You must provide an approved form of identification at the polls to vote. The ID must be valid and not expired. Approved forms of identification include:
Voter registration card
Driver's license
Student ID card
Concealed carry permit
Medicare or Social Security card
Birth certificate
West Virginia hunting or fishing license
West Virginia SNAP ID card
West Virginia TANF program ID card
Bank or debit card
Utility bill or bank statement issued within six months of election day
Health insurance card issued to the voter
Any document issued by the West Virginia or United States government containing the voter's name, including a passport, U.S or West Virginia government employee ID or military ID
If you want to prepare before heading to the polls, sample ballots are available at GoVoteWV.com by clicking the box that says “Sample Ballot PDFs by Precinct.” Sample ballots also are displayed at individual precincts.
If the polls close while you are in line, and you were in line by 7:30 p.m., you are still eligible to vote.