Voting
Voting at Mary C. Snow Westside Elementary school Tuesday morning.

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

Today is Election Day in West Virginia. Polls opened at 6:30 a.m. and will remain open until 7:30 p.m.

If you're unsure where your precinct is after redistricting took place last year,  visit the Secretary of State's website, GoVoteWV.com, and click on the “Find Your Polling Place” box to put in your name and birthday to figure out where you can go to vote.

