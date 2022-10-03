Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

A former West Virginia lawmaker will challenge the longtime Kanawha County Clerk in this year’s general election.

Democrat Amanda Estep-Burton, who represented Kanawha County in the 36th District of the state House of Representatives in 2019 and 2020, is running for Kanawha County Clerk against incumbent Republican Vera McCormick, who has served 18 years in the role.

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

Recommended for you