A former West Virginia lawmaker will challenge the longtime Kanawha County Clerk in this year’s general election.
Democrat Amanda Estep-Burton, who represented Kanawha County in the 36th District of the state House of Representatives in 2019 and 2020, is running for Kanawha County Clerk against incumbent Republican Vera McCormick, who has served 18 years in the role.
Estep-Burton, who lost her 2020 bid for re-election to the House, said she’s running for county clerk out of a passion for public service and democracy, and to bring "integrity and accountability” to the office and regain taxpayers' trust.
She cited an incident during the 2018 general election, when the Kanawha County Clerk's Office temporarily misplaced two flash drives containing voting data, leading to an initial discrepancy of more than 1,700 votes. Poll workers later discovered two unprocessed flash drives locked in the clerk's office. Their discovery did not change the outcome of the election from the unofficial results.
“It threw off the election,” Estep-Burton said. “It fortunately didn't change the outcome, but it was a mistake that shouldn't have happened. Noticing things like that made me think that it was just time for change. We can do better.”
Estep-Burton also pointed to August incident during which a former clerk’s office employee was arrested and charged with embezzlement. Police say the employee admitted to taking more than $21,000 in cash payments that residents paid on back taxes.
Estep-Burton said her 20 years experience as a banker and her time as a lawmaker gave her skills that are transferable to the role of county clerk.
“In a bank, when cash is involved there's always dual control,” Estep-Burton said. “So two people have to sign off on anything related to cash. And with the embezzlement scandal that just happened with $20,000 of taxpayer money stolen, that clearly wasn't under dual control, or else it would have never happened. So processes like security and protecting documents and money and information stems from my banking career.”
McCormick is running for what would be year fourth six-year term as county clerk. She beat Republican challenger Jared Page in the primary election.
If re-elected, McCormick said she’d like to continue developing an online indexing system for records, something she said her office is working on with a goal of protecting residents’ private information.
Responding to Estep-Burton’s comments, McCormick said her office has checks and balances that led to voting data that were initially lost being found. Poll workers have to account for each of the ballots they’re responsible for during on Election Day, she said.
“We go through every precinct before canvass, checking all of it, and that's how that got caught,” McCormick said. “If you have your checks and balances in place, you're going to balance out.”
McCormick said “checks and balances” at her office led to the employee charged with embezzlement being caught.
“We have controls in place that work,” she said. “The employee was caught immediately with the checks and balances, and it was turned over to law enforcement immediately. She was fired.”
McCormick said she would let her 18-year record as clerk speak for itself.
"If I was unethical, I believe the public would have known that,” she said. “And I know that there's never been an ethics complaint filed against me. And in fact, if there was any ethical charges against me, I don't think the newspaper would endorse me, or the citizens would have voted me in office.”
Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.