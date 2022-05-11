David Fletcher won a second term as mayor of Belle Tuesday night, pulling in 155 votes, according to unofficial results.
Challengers Angie Kincaid and Daniel Woodrum trailed with 90 votes and 44 votes, respectively.
Fletcher, a banker by trade in addition to his role as mayor, said winning reelection shows residents are confident in his leadership and what he’s done for the town.
“We’ll have four more years to just finish up some work that I've been working on ... just trying to better the town somewhat,” Fletcher said.
Fletcher said he’s been working on replacing old water and sewer infrastructure in the town. He said he's applied for grant funding to fix a couple of places where storm water flows into the town’s sewer system, costing the town money to treat.
Also Tuesday, Town Recorder Jonathan Syner ran unopposed for reelection and garnered 232 votes.
Syner's son, Jacob Syner, and Fletcher's daughter, Nicole Fletcher, were both elected to town council for a first time with 141 votes and 123 votes, respectively.
"We're pretty excited to have some younger people coming up and joining into being a new council member within the Town of Belle," David Fletcher said.
Incumbent council members Kay Asbury, Connie Fout and Melanie Vickers were also reelected.
