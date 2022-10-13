There are four proposed amendments to the West Virginia Constitution on the general election ballot.
Amendment 1: Clarification of the Judiciary’s Role in Impeachment Proceedings Amendment. The amendment, if passed, would ban West Virginia courts from intervening in impeachment proceedings in the House of Delegates and state Senate. The amendment stems from the Legislature's attempt to impeach the entire state Supreme Court after accusations justices engaged in lavish spending and misuse of state property. One justice resigned and another retired before the impeachment process began. Justice Allen Loughry was convicted on federal charges and sentenced to two years in prison. Justice Margaret Workman filed a complaint that the House hadn't followed proper impeachment procedure, and a temporarily-appointed court agreed. Impeachment proceedings were halted.
Amendment 2: Property Tax Modernization Amendment. If passed, Amendment 2 would give the Legislature the authority to repeal the state tax on business machinery, equipment and inventory. Revenue from these taxes in each county is used to fund fire departments, law enforcement agencies, schools, emergency medical services and libraries. The amendment would also give the Legislature authority to repeal the personal property tax on vehicles.
Amendment 3: Incorporation of Churches or Religious Denominations Amendment. If passed, this amendment would allow churches to incorporate, which provides liability protection for church members in negligent actions of other members of the same church. It also allows churches to establish operational bylaws. No churches would be forced to incorporate. West Virginia is the only state in the U.S. that does not allow churches to incorporate.
Amendment 4: Education Accountability Amendment. If passed, this amendment would grant the Legislature broad power over the West Virginia Board of Education. Board policies and rules would be subject to legislative approval. The amendment stems from failed attempts by the Legislature to prohibit education on certain topics, which were vaguely defined in those bills, and failed legislation to prevent schools from enacting public health policies during the COVID-19 pandemic.