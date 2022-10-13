Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

There are four proposed amendments to the West Virginia Constitution on the general election ballot. 

Amendment 1: Clarification of the Judiciary’s Role in Impeachment Proceedings Amendment. The amendment, if passed, would ban West Virginia courts from intervening in impeachment proceedings in the House of Delegates and state Senate. The amendment stems from the Legislature's attempt to impeach the entire state Supreme Court after accusations justices engaged in lavish spending and misuse of state property. One justice resigned and another retired before the impeachment process began. Justice Allen Loughry was convicted on federal charges and sentenced to two years in prison. Justice Margaret Workman filed a complaint that the House hadn't followed proper impeachment procedure, and a temporarily-appointed court agreed. Impeachment proceedings were halted. 

