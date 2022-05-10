Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin and husband Booth Goodwin arrive at Kanawha County Voter Registration office in Charleston Tuesday night. Goodwin won the Democratic primary election over challenger Martec Washington.
Amy Shuler Goodwin is one step closer to her second term as Charleston mayor after beating challenger Martec Washington in the Democratic primary Tuesday night.
Goodwin pulled in 4,061 votes, or 74.2% of the total cast, to Washington’s 1,186, according to unofficial results from the Kanawha County Clerk’s Office.
Speaking to reporters as results from the last precincts were coming in, Goodwin said the many new names on the ballot this election show what an engaged community Charleston has.
“We have a long way to go, for sure, but tonight it showed me that people want us to keep going,” Goodwin said, “and so, I’m really excited about the opportunity to continue to move forward.
“I spent the day working today as I spend tomorrow and the rest of the week and the rest of the month and hopefully the rest of the year doing exactly what I love to do, and that’s in this position as mayor,” she said.
A former state tourism commissioner and public relations executive, Goodwin became the city’s first woman mayor when she was elected in 2018.
In the fall, she will face Republican Lance Wolfe, a retired business owner and military veteran who served in the Navy and National Guard. Wolfe ran unopposed in the Republican primary.
Washington is a 33-year-old West Side resident and advocate. This was his first run for public office.
Reached late Tuesday, Washington said he was disappointed in voter turnout in the election and in the results from the Kanawha County Board of Education race.
“It just seems like Charleston just wants the same old, same old,” Washington said. “They scream that they want change, they want different but they’re voting for the same people that got us into the various situations that we’re in currently. But this was just the beginning for me. I mean, I didn’t do too shabby.”
Also Tuesday, Ben Adams topped incumbent Charleston City Treasurer Victor Grigoraci in the Democratic primary, capturing 62.1% of the vote. Adams finished with 2,844 votes to Grigoraci’s 1,735.
Grigoraci has been city treasurer since 2003. Adams, an attorney, was elected to city council in 2018. No Republican filed for the office.
Voters also approved the city’s municipal excess levy. The levy, which has been in place for decades, brings in about $4.8 million for Charleston’s general city operations, according to the city. The levy rates will stay the same, according to the city.
Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.