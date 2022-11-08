Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin won a second term Tuesday, earning about 62% of the vote over Republican challenger Lance Wolfe's 38%.
Goodwin pulled in 9,265 votes; Wolfe had 5,781.
Goodwin, the state’s former tourism commissioner and a former public relations professional, became Charleston’s first female mayor when she was elected in 2018.
In her first four years as the city's CEO, Goodwin brought back the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta after more than a decade, opened a skate park and a new downtown park.
Goodwin said Tuesday she was pleased with her lead over Wolfe. She said her win is about more than just her.
"It's about an entire team, an entire administration coming together with good ideas and creative solutions to a lot of our challenges," Goodwin said. "So that's what I'm really most proud of, because what it shows me is, overwhelmingly, people like what we're doing and they want to see more of it.
"That's what tonight's vote totals showed me," she said Tuesday night.
During the race, Wolfe criticized Goodwin and her administration for a perceived lack of transparency and its hiring of two staff members through a staffing agency.
Goodwin said the race results show that a candidate doesn't need to be negative about their opponent to win a race.
"I don't think that's what voters care about," she said. "I really don't. And the numbers today actually show that. That people want to hear about good ideas -- what you've done, what you're currently doing, and also a plan. Voters want to see what you're going to do for them in the future."
Goodwin had said, if reelected, her plans include building the $80 million Capital Sports Center, revamping the Kanawha riverfront and building the Learning, Innovation, Food and Technology Center in the city's East End.
Wolfe is retired from service in the U.S. Navy, West Virginia Air National Guard and the West Virginia Army National Guard, as well as his family’s engineering and construction companies. He was seeking public office for the first time.
Wolfe largely ran on a platform of wanting to “clean up” the city. He said he wasn’t pleased with the direction the city was moving, regarding homelessness, vagrancy and panhandling.
Reached late Tuesday night after the last county precincts had been counted, Wolfe's campaign manager, Ethan Schaffer, said Wolfe had gone home for the night.
In a statement relayed by Schaffer, Wolfe said he was thankful for the support he received and happy to have created a grassroots campaign funded by small-dollar donations in Charleston.
"While this election didn't work out, we are hopeful for the future of Charleston, and are hopeful that Mayor Goodwin will listen to her critics and create a more open and transparent city government," Wolfe said. "And we are happy [with] what we have accomplished and are just looking forward for the future."