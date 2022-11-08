Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Mayor Elect Amy Goodwin
Charleston Mayor-elect Amy Shuler Goodwin greets Andy Richardson at the Kanawha County Voter Registration Office with her husband, Booth. Goodwin defeated Republican challenger Lance Wolfe Tuesday night to win a second term as Charleston's leader.

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin won a second term Tuesday, earning about 62% of the vote over Republican challenger Lance Wolfe's 38%.

Goodwin pulled in 9,265 votes; Wolfe had 5,781.

Lori Kersey covers the city and county.

