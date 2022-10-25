As she seeks a second term, Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin says there’s more she wants to accomplish in the capital city.
“We’ve still got a lot of stuff to do. A lot of stuff to,” Goodwin said. “We're going to build a sports center. We're going to build that LIFT Center. We're going to revitalize the [Kanawha] river. And we're going to continue the momentum.
“That was our goal four years ago: Get it started,” she said. “And now [our goal is]: Keep it going.”
Goodwin, a Democrat, is opposed by Republican Lance Wolfe, a retired veteran and businessman who served in the Navy and West Virginia Army National Guard, and who worked for the West Virginia Air National Guard.
Wolfe has declined multiple requests for an interview.
Before Goodwin took office in 2019, she campaigned with a “laundry list” of things she wanted to accomplish. Just a year later, she feared the COVID-19 pandemic would stop it all, she said.
“I remember thinking we'll never get it done,” she said. “[We] can’t get it done now. We literally had to shut down lights, close doors and tell people go home. It was a mayor's worst nightmare.”
Despite the challenges of the pandemic, Goodwin said she’s proud of what her administration has accomplished.
“We doubled the paving budget, tripled the budget on dilapidated structures. We rebuilt and revitalized downtown Charleston. We invested over $800,000 into small business,” Goodwin said. “We took opportunities we've never had before by capturing and fighting for monies like the [federal] grant which will allow us to redevelop the riverfront.”
Earlier this year, the city hosted the Sternwheel Regatta for the first time in more than a decade. It also opened a skate park and a new downtown park, City Center at Slack Plaza.
If reelected, Goodwin said, her goal will not change: to create a thriving, vibrant city.
“That comes in a lot of different forms,” she said. “It's all the things that we’ve talked about. We've got to continue to invest in our infrastructure. We've got to continue to invest in our kids. And we've got to be forward-thinking about where we're going to be. We can't keep a narrow focus and have a great, thriving city."
Goodwin's plans include building the $80 million Capital Sports Center on two structures of the Charleston Town Center mall, revamping the Kanawha riverfront, and building the Learning, Innovation, Food and Technology Center on the city's East End.
If Goodwin’s fundraising efforts are any indication, her reelection bid has support. She’s garnered nearly $310,000 in contributions and spent about $73,000 on the race, according to a Gazette-Mail analysis of her campaign finance reports.
Wolfe has brought in about $55,000 in contributions, according to a Gazette-Mail analysis. Wolfe also loaned his campaign $36,000.
During a recent candidate forum event, Wolfe told residents of the Terrace Park East apartment complex that his passion for his home city and concern over homelessness are what inspired him to run.
"I don't want to lose my city,” Wolfe said. “And I've been severely disappointed over the last couple of years in the direction that it’s been going in. And mostly that has to do with the problems that we see every day in the homeless and the vagrants and panhandlers and the drug addictions and the issues that we see.”
Wolfe described his platform as no-nonsense. When a resident asked Wolfe what his solution would be for homelessness, he replied that “a lot of people smarter than me" are trying to fix homelessness and drug addiction.
Wolfe suggested that, if elected, he would restrict where panhandling is allowed.
“What if we got together and, if I get elected, I'd say it's a mandate," he said. "I think it's a mandate. The citizens want us to clean it up. So what if we said, let's restrict where panhandling occurs? Let's just take it to someplace outside of these choke points, [like] the exit ramps off the interstates.”
Goodwin’s response to homelessness included starting the Coordinated Addiction Response Effort, a city office that includes a homeless outreach coordinator, mental health coordinator and a quick response team coordinator.
She said her administration has come up with a five-year plan that involves housing and the CARE office.
“You can't take care of somebody who's just unsheltered without dealing with somebody who may have substance use disorder,” Goodwin said. “Because a lot of the times when we're dealing with somebody who's unsheltered, they have substance use challenges.”
Goodwin said this year the CARE office has had 311 “mental health interactions,” a term she used to describe actions like connecting people with housing or filing a mental hygiene petition against them.
“That is us responding to a mental health crisis,” she said. “By the way, this helps the police because what we were finding was that, a lot of times, we were calling the police when really we needed to call somebody other than the police. It wasn't a criminal issue. Somebody wasn't breaking a law. But someone wasn't OK. Someone needed help."
Wolfe also has criticized Goodwin's administration for its hiring practices relating to one current staff member and one former staff member in the Mayor’s Office.
The two, both retired from government jobs, were contracted to work for the city through United Talent Staffing Services, a practice that allowed them to continue drawing pensions through the state’s Public Employees Retirement System.
According to a WCHS Eyewitness News story that aired in September, the two were paid for 40 hours a week, every week for their entire tenure, even on holidays and during vacations. The story also indicated the city did not require the staffers to fill out time cards.
“The question needs to be asked: Why?” Wolfe said at the candidate forum. “Why has she been on that payroll for United Talent for three years and 10 months? Why wasn't she converted to a city employee?”
Since the story aired in September, the city has begun requiring the employee to fill out a time card, Goodwin’s chief-of-staff, Matt Sutton, previously told the Gazette-Mail.
In an interview earlier this year, Goodwin defended the way her administration hired the workers. She said her administration got permission from the Public Employees Retirement System and the human resources department under the city’s previous administration.
“So, no, I don't think that we did anything wrong in hiring those two people,” Goodwin said.
She added that people are using the story about the staff members to be “nefarious during political season.”
“That's really what that's about, and I hate it,” Goodwin said. “Because these are two are really good people doing some really good stuff.”