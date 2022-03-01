Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Election days and polling hours

Primary election: Tuesday, May 10

General election: Tuesday, Nov. 8

Polling hours: 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Qualifications to register to vote

You are eligible to register to vote in West Virginia if you are:

  • a resident of West Virginia and the county where you register
  • a U.S. citizen
  • at least 17 years old and 18 before the next general election
  • not currently under conviction for a felony, including probation or parole, or a court ruling of mental incompetence (voting rights are restored when the term of conviction ends)

You may register at any time. To be eligible to vote in a specific election, you must register 21 days before that election.

Registering to vote

In person

Register at a registration office listed below. Bring proof of physical address (i.e. driver's license; utility bill; bank statement; paycheck; or other government document).

  • the county clerk's office at your county courthouse (if it is close to an election, registering at the county clerk's office is the best place to go to be certain you will be on the books on Election Day.)
  • driver's license offices
  • public assistance agencies
  • agencies which serve people with disabilities
  • marriage license offices (at county clerk's offices)
  • military recruiting offices

By mail

Request an application from your county clerk or the Secretary of State, or download a mail-in registration form from the Secretary of State website by clicking here. If you registered by mail, remember to take your driver's license or other ID and proof of age to the polls the first time you vote.

Updating your registration: If you move within your county or change your name, update your registration in one of these ways:

  • at your county clerk's office or other registration office
  • by mail, using the regular mail-in voter registration form
  • update your registration by downloading a mail-in registration form by going to the website
  • at your polling place, if you did not move to a different precinct
  • at your new polling place if you moved to a new precinct, although you will have to vote a provisional ballot since your registration would not be available to check

Registration deadlines

May 10 Primary Election: Register by Tuesday, April 19 

Nov. 8 General Election: Register by Tuesday, Oct. 18

Early voting

April 27-May 7: Any registered voter may vote in person in the county clerk office or area designated in the county courthouse for the Primary Election.

Oct. 26-Nov. 5: Any registered voter may vote in person in the office of the county clerk or area designated in the county courthouse for the General Election.

More information can be found in the West Virginia Secretary of State's 2022 Calendar

West Virginia contact information

Kanawha County Clerk

Kanawha County Courthouse
409 Virginia St. E.
Charleston, WV 25301
phone: 304-357-0130
fax: 304-357-0585

Lincoln County Clerk

Lincoln County Courthouse
P.O. Box 497
Hamlin, WV 25523
phone: 304-824-3336 ext. 233
fax: 304-824-2444

Putnam County Clerk

Putnam County Courthouse
3389 Winfield Road
Winfield, WV 25213
phone: 304-586-0202
fax: 304-586-0280

Boone County Clerk

Boone County Courthouse
200 State St. 
Madison, WV 25130
phone: 304-369-7332
fax: 304-369-3925

Raleigh County Clerk

Putnam County Courthouse
215 Main St.
Beckley, WV 25801
phone: 304-255-9123

Fayette County Clerk

Fayette County Courthouse
100 Court St.
Fayetteville, WV 25840
phone: 304-574-4225
fax: 304-574-4335

Clay County Clerk

Clay County Courthouse
PO Box 190
Clay, WV 25043
phone: 304-587-4259
fax: 304-587-7329

Roane County Clerk

Roane County Courthouse
200 Main St.
Spencer, WV 25276
phone: 304-927-2860
fax: 304-927-2489

Jackson County Clerk

Jackson County Courthouse
PO Box 800
Ripley, WV 25271
phone: 304-373-2220
fax: 304-373-0245

W.Va. Secretary of State

Bldg. 1, Suite 157-K
1900 Kanawha Blvd.
East Charleston, WV 25305-0770
election website: http://www.sos.wv.gov
phone (toll free): (866) 767-8683

