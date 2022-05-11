Former Democratic Delegate Mark Hunt secured the GOP nomination for state Senate District 8 in Tuesday night’s primary election, edging out two other eligible candidates and a third backed by GOP legislative leaders who was declared ineligible.
Hunt, 62, of Charleston, garnered 45.1% percent of the vote. His 1,801 votes were enough to top former Republican Delegate Joshua Higginbotham of Cross Lanes (1,370 votes) and Mark Mitchem of Clay (821 votes).
Votes for Andrea Garrett Kiessling of Spencer were not counted after the West Virginia Supreme Court on Friday refused to reverse a lower court’s decision declaring her ineligible. Kanawha County Circuit Judge Duke Bloom initially ruled Kiessling failed to meet the residency requirements for holding elected office in West Virginia.
“It was one of the strangest elections I’ve ever, ever been involved in,” said Hunt, who served 14 nonconsecutive years in the House as a Democrat ending in 2014.
Hunt said Kiessling, 35, was a “likable person with a lot of potential.” He said he hopes she runs again “under better circumstances.”
State law requires that a Senate candidate be a resident of the state for the five years preceding the general election in November. Kiessling lived in North Carolina and Minnesota within the past five years, voting and paying taxes in North Carolina, Bloom wrote in his order.
The Kanawha County Commission, meeting as the Board of Canvassers just before polls closed Tuesday, laid out how the county would process votes for Kiessling. Commissioners said they would follow Bloom and the secretary of state’s orders to not release her vote count. The county will release voting totals in the race for Higginbotham, Hunt and Mitchem, but mark out Kiessling’s name and vote totals.
The county will preserve the original precinct data. Commissioners said Kiessling’s vote totals could be known if a lawsuit is filed to release the votes, or if the Secretary of State’s Office requests that the county release the vote totals sometime in the future.
Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, blasted Bloom for his decision, calling him an “activist judge.” Senate Finance Committee Chairman Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, and Republican political operative Greg Thomas backed Kiessling’s candidacy.
Higginbotham resigned from the House in November after he moved out of District 13, which he represented.
Hunt said he would focus on increasing punishment for soliciting minors, something a 2014 bill for which he was lead sponsor, would have done had it not died in the Senate.
Sen. Richard Lindsay, D-Kanawha, ran unopposed in the Democratic Party primary in District 8.
In District 17, Majority Leader Tom Takubo, R-Charleston, bested challenger Terry “TJ” Burns of Charleston, a retired state Division of Highways worker, to claim the Republican nod.
Takubo, 50, hauled in 4,226 votes to Burns’ 1,719.
Takubo, who anticipates continuing as majority leader if elected to a third term in the general election, indicated he’ll prioritize eliminating the state’s personal income tax, a goal Gov. Jim Justice, a Republican, has touted but failed to make happen despite a GOP supermajority in the Legislature. Takubo argued the state could repeal the income tax without disproportionately hurting lower-income West Virginians, a common criticism of Justice’s plan.
Samuel “Sam” Wood of South Charleston ran unopposed in the District 17 Democratic primary.
In the District 17 GOP primary, Mike Stuart edged Chad McCormick of Yawkey, 2,473 votes to 2,253. Stuart served as U.S. attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia from December 2017 to February 2021. Stuart was chairman for former President Donald Trump’s West Virginia political campaign in 2016.
In the District 9 primary, Sen. Rollan Roberts, R-Raleigh, held off challenger Mick Bates of Beckley, a four-term delegate who switched from Democrat to Republican last year. Roberts captured 4,561 votes to Bates’ 4,272. Roberts is seeking a second term.
In the District 6 Republican primary, Sen. Mark Maynard of Wayne nabbed the nomination in his bid for a third term with 3,213 votes, trumping Sabrina Grace of Williamson (1,378 votes) and Wesley Blankenship of Baisden (692 votes).
Vince Deeds of Renick nailed down the nomination in District 10, claiming 4,924 votes to best Mike Steadham of Summersville (4,228 votes) and Thomas Perkins of Frankford (920 votes) in a race of challengers looking to unseat Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier.
In the race to claim the Democratic nomination in District 13 after Sen. Robert Beach, D-Monongalia, chose not to seek a fourth term, Delegate Barbara Fleischauer, D-Monongalia, easily outpaced Rich Jacobs of Morgantown, snaring 5,248 votes to Jacobs’ 1,106. Fleischauer has served eight straight terms in the House after a previous five-term stint that followed her initial election in 1994.
The District 13 GOP primary saw Mike Oliverio of Morgantown, who was District 13 senator as a Democrat from 1994 to 2010 and who lost to Beach as a Republican in the 2018 general election, top Carly Braun of Morgantown by a wide margin. Oliverio gained 4,512 votes to Braun’s 1,099.
Sen. Owens Brown of Wheeling, who was appointed to his seat by Justice in October, failed to earn the Democratic nod in District 1. Topping Brown was challenger Randy Swartzmiller of Chester, who notched 3,520 votes to Brown’s 3,088.
The first Black male to serve in the state Senate, Brown filled the seat left by William Ihlenfeld II when he became U.S. attorney for the Northern District of West Virginia.
In the District 1 Republican primary, Laura Wakim Chapman of Wheeling routed Judi Varner Meyer of Wheeling, collecting 6,118 votes to the latter’s 2,777.
Sen. Mike Azinger, R-Wood, collected 6,600 votes in his bid for a second full term against four-term Delegate John R. Kelly, R-Wood, who amassed 6,210 votes. Azinger attended the U.S. Capitol rally that resulted in a mob storming the Capitol; Kelly is vice chairman of the House Energy and Manufacturing Committee.
In the race to secure the District 14 GOP nomination after Sen. Dave Sypolt, R-Preston, announced he wouldn’t seek reelection, Stephen Garth Smith of Old Fields won the most votes among five Republicans on the ballot (4,801). Finishing behind Smith were Jay Taylor of Grafton (4,558 votes), William “J.R.” Keplinger of Moorefield (2,217), Angela M. Iman of Mount Storm (2,206) and James Lough (1,821).
The 16th District Republican primary yielded 4,431 votes for Jason Barrett of Martinsburg, enough to top Renee Wibly of Martinsburg (3,666). Sen. Hannah Geffert, D-Berkeley, was appointed to the seat to succeed John Unger last year after he resigned to become Berkeley County magistrate.
Sen. Ron Stollings, D-Boone, (District 7); Democratic challenger Tiffany Clemins of Welch (District 6); Baldwin; Democratic challenger Jody Murphy of Parkersburg (District 3); Democratic challenger Amanda Jo Pitzer of Thorntown (District 14); Sen. Mike Woelfel, D-Cabell and Republican challenger Melissa Clark of Huntington (District 5); Tarr (District 4); Sen. Bill Hamilton R-Upshur (District 11); Republican Ben Queen of Bridgeport (District 12); Sen. Charles Clements, R-Wetzel, and Democratic challenger Eric Hayhurst of Morgantown (District 2); and Sen. Charles Trump, R-Morgan (District 15) were the lone candidates to file in their respective parties in their districts.
No Democrats filed in districts 4, 9, 11, 12, 15 or 16.
The Senate consists of 34 members, 23 Republicans and 11 Democrats, covering 17 districts. Redistricting did not change West Virginia’s number of districts, though boundaries were redrawn.
All results are unofficial.