Two Democrats are running to represent one West Side ward on Charleston City Council.
Incumbent Larry Moore and challenger Anthony Jarrell are running to represent Ward 4, which roughly includes from the Kanawha River to Washington Street West between Park Avenue to Patrick Street.
The winner of the primary will be unopposed during the November general election.
Moore, a 43-year-old behavior interventionist and athletics coach for Capital High School, was appointed to city council in June 2021 to fill a vacancy left after the resignation of Tiffany Wesley-Plear.
He also works for Keep Your Faith Corporation Inc., a local nonprofit group that began as a literacy-focused volunteer group primarily serving children.
Moore said being on city council has given him more opportunities and access to resources to help people.
“It’s to the point now that I’m helping people not in my ward, too," Moore said. "I’ve been able to do more things around the city."
The West Side has a lot of issues that need to be addressed, like poor street lighting, abandoned houses and squatters, Moore said.
He said he's looking into programs the city can implement to encourage more home ownership on the West Side.
Anthony Jarrell, a 61-year-old hair stylist, has lived in Charleston his entire adult life.
“I’ve watched Charleston grow and change and if we don't continue to change, Charleston is going to circle the drain and go away,” Jarrell said. “We’ve lost residents …. there’s lots of issues today that trouble people. Homelessness is one and the needle exchange. I’ve got ideas on all these things.”
Jarrell said the city’s focus in addressing homelessness should be on the portion of unsheltered people who commit crimes.
"The hard focus would be on the ones that commit crimes,” Jarrell said. “Actually arrest them. Put them in jail. Have them pay for their crimes.”
Jarrell said he doesn’t want more laws, but wants the police to endorse the ones we have.
Jarrell said fiscal responsibility, clean air and water are also important issues for the city.
He wants the city to work on diversifying the economy and making better use of the Kanawha River.
"We've got to realize that coal is probably never coming back," Jarrell said. "So we need to figure out a way to encourage jobs that come through to Charleston, recreation jobs."
"We have this beautiful river running through our city," he said. "We don't really have a good dock to get a the boat to the water. We need to bring a floating restaurant back to the levee."