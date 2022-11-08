Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Today is Election Day in West Virginia, and polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

If you're unsure where your precinct is after redistricting took place last year,  visit the Secretary of State's website, GoVoteWV.com, and click on the “Find Your Polling Place” box to put in your name and birthday to figure out where you can go to vote.

